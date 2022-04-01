“LeBron James cracking April fools jokes with Lakers being 31-45”: NBA Twitter roasts The King for his tweet about being out for the season

As an April Fool’s Day prank, LeBron James took it to Twitter writing that he was officially out for the season.

As fierce as LeBron James is on the basketball court, the 4-time MVP has a jovial personality off the floor. Over the course of his career, The King has been seen having a good time whether it is making TikTok videos with his family, dressing up spooky for Halloween’s, or being a hilarious character while sitting on the team bench.

There was no way Bron was about to let April Fool’s Day pass without playing a prank. However, this prank would’ve initially scared the lights out off Rob Pelinka, Frank Vogel, and the Lakers supporters.

Taking it to Twitter, LBJ jokingly wrote:

I’m out for the season officially. See y’all in the fall.

I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James plays an April Fool’s Day prank

As soon as Bron sent out the tweet, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

APRIL FOOLS!!! Y’all thought you could get rid of me that easy 🤣🤣🤣 Work is UNFINISHED!!!! #WashedKing #AprilFools #TheKidFromAKRON 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0bj0TVI6lo — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 1, 2022

bro joking around on Twitter like we not 31-45 about to miss the play-ins 😭 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 1, 2022

A live look @ Kobe Bryant looking down from heaven watching LeBron James get off a April Fool’s tweet/joke about being out for the season while the Lakers are 31-44 & currently OUT of the play-in tournament with 6 games remaining… pic.twitter.com/Mw40Z6vlG2 — SportsTalkQue (@SportsTalkQue) April 1, 2022

LePrankster — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) April 1, 2022

James might be in the mood to prank people, but the truth of the matter is that there is a very high chance that Bron’s season comes to an end very soon. Currently placed 11th (1 spot outside the play-in seats), the Lakers have a high possibility of finishing the season without advancing to the postseason.

LakerNation will hope that Bron manages to help the team win most of their clashes from the last 6 games of the 2021-2022 campaign.