“If you are ‘God’ Kevin Durant, what does that make Giannis Antetokounmpo?”: LeBron James gets caught in crossfire between Fox Sports analyst and Slim Reaper over a heated Twitter exchange

Kevin Durant and Nick Wright go back and forth as the FS1 analyst Tweets about him trailing LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the best in the world.

As far as the best player in the NBA in the 21st century goes, there is no debate about it. LeBron James tops the chart with a giant margin. But as the 37-year-old approaches the latter end of his career, his crown as the best player has been up and ready for grabs.

Although the 4x MVP still leads the league in scoring, he hasn’t been half as impactful as other top players have been for their teams. With the word impact, the first few names that come to mind if you consider the last few seasons would be Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Also read: “Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook, who is the franchise GOAT for the OKC Thunder?”: NBA Reddit opens up a debate club as the Slim Reaper asks for his own jersey retirement

Both the superstars have been neck-deep in awesomeness and have carried the league on their back since James looked a little tired of that burden for doing too long. Far too long than anyone has ever done.

With Kevin Durant having the most of NBA media behind him as the current best player in the league, Nick Wright of Fox Sports has Giannis as his best. He stated his beliefs after a 44-point and the most clutch game of the season by the Greek Freak left Durant and Co with a one-point defeat in overtime.

I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 1, 2022

Kevin Durant calls Nick Wright “little Nicky” and “peasant” while declaring himself and Giannis Antetokounmpo as Gods

Everyone in the NBA community knows for a fact that the most likely superstar in the league to respond to any hot take is KD. He doesn’t even use his burner accounts anymore, not that we know of, at least. The Slim Reaper left FS1 analyst in shambles by replying to his tweet calling him “little Nicky”.

Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky 😁 https://t.co/fZ0jrPHXHm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 1, 2022

He didn’t take much time after the game to check his Twitter out and put another fanboy analyst to shame. That is a good alias name for Wright who is always rapping the praise for LeBron. Both of them went on a little back and forth after the Nets star responded.

A god. Just like you are but u rather be a peasant https://t.co/ZSmUmhGl1D — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 1, 2022

Well, that’s one of the reasons why his nickname has “Reaper” in it. But it wasn’t him who reaped the joy of victory in the rehash of last season’s Playoffs.

Much like Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semi-finals, the last Nets-Bucks game of this year’s regular-season went to OT. Unlike that game, KD had Kyrie with him in the game.

However, the lethal duo wouldn’t do enough to win the game as the monstrous 44-14-6 effort by the Bucks MVP would lead them to a 120-119 victory, further proving the point of who is the best in the league at the moment.

Also read: “Kevin Durant if you’re man enough don’t flop”: Joel Embiid takes a shot at the Nets superstar addressing their recent altercation at Philly