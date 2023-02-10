“LeBron James Cussed More Than You”: Mikal Bridges’ ‘Sh*t’ Comment About Kevin Durant Trade Leads To Hilarious Reaction

The past one week in the NBA has been one of the most eventful weeks in recent league history. Everything from LeBron James becoming the all-time leading scorer in the regular season, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to Kevin Durant being traded for a package centered around Mikal Bridges has led quite the interesting few days.

The Brooklyn Nets, after refusing to sign Kyrie Irving to a long term deal worth around the $198 million mark, quickly descended down a path of no return. This led to Kyrie asking out and eventually becoming a Dallas Maverick in a matter of 48 hours.

Kevin Durant, being the only superstar left in Brooklyn, asked out as well and would swiftly get traded to Mat Ishbia’s Phoenix Suns in exchange for a litany of picks, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, and of course, Mikal Bridges.

Mikal Bridges curses on live television

Mikal Bridges was an adored part of the Suns franchise. Him along with Cam were referred to as ‘The Twins’ and received love from every Suns fan there was. It seems quite unfathomable that they would both get traded from the franchise but what also seems unfathomable is that PHX got KD without giving up Booker, CP3, or Ayton.

Bridges, while attending the Nets game alongside his newest teammates, would be asked about how he found out about the trade. He revealed it was on a FaceTime call with Damion Lee. After having told the story, he would hilariously say ‘sh*t’ on live television.

Mikal Bridges: “I get it. Sh*t like. Oh excuse my language.”@JaredSGreenberg: “That’s alright. LeBron did worse a couple of nights ago.” pic.twitter.com/Z0qqAwJnxR — ‘ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 10, 2023

In response, Jared Greenberg reminded the 3&D wing that LeBron James did far worse earlier in the week. This of course, is in reference to him saying, “F**k man, thank you guys,” after passing up Kareem as the all-time leading scorer.

Brooklyn Nets didn’t make any significant moves at the trade deadline

It seems as though Sean Marks wants to keep his litany of 3&D wings as they would only trade one of them at the end of the trade deadline, that being Jae Crowder. Guys like Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, and Mikal Bridges are still on the roster.

This is quite the interesting turnaround as players like that are highly coveted across the league, especially by championship contenders.

