“I’d Like the Superteam To Come to Me”: Devin Booker Foretold the Kevin Durant Trade the Phoenix Suns Pulled Off

Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) runs up court after a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is a Suns player; it’s still not sunk in yet. The lanky forward hasn’t been in the Western Conference for about four years but has finally decided to make a return. This time, he’s joining Devin Booker and Chris Paul in the dry Arizona Desert.

This all began in the off-season last October, when Durant dropped a bomb on the squad, requesting a trade three hours before the window officially opened. Jose Tsai was shaken to his roots because it was either him or Steve Nash. After fighting demons, he chose his player over the coach.

And now he has neither. Kevin Durant leaves a barren Nets team that now depends on Ben Simmons to be their leader. A Simmons who openly admitted that the Simmons of old is no longer with him and that it will take him years to recover.

A few years ago, @DevinBook told @YahooSports: “I’d like to build a super team. I’d like the superteam to come to me.” Book, if this ain’t a superteam, it’s the closest thing to it — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 9, 2023

Devin Booker has stuck with the team who drafted him – it’s time to reap the results

D-Book has been with the Phoenix Suns through thick and thin. He’s seen them constantly lose throughout the formative years of his career. Once they saw CP3 join them, things started to turn. Their stock rose following their Finals run. And now they have a superstar joining them.

Devin Booker said he’d like for a super team to come to him; he wanted others to choose him rather than vice versa. He’s seen two future HoF players choose him now. There must be no other happiness and joy than to see that someone of their caliber wants you.

Was literally just thinking about this! So happy for him from not giving up on that losing suns team — Xwell (@realmaxrichter1) February 9, 2023

The Phoenix Suns now have their best shot at glory since the days of Charles Barkley. Will that happen? We must wait and watch because the West is so tightly contested. Everyone got better, and the job is not done.

Kevin Durant will never shake off the tag of “Super Team Chaser” ever again

This move comes as a surprise to everyone, based on how far Jose Tsai bent backward to keep Kevin happy. Firing his coach, trading Kyrie Irving, and getting him solid role players wasn’t enough. As fans, we may never know what the situation was in Brooklyn, but we’ve now seen every single original big three of the Nets leave.

Harden left last season, Kyrie was never present, and Kevin Durant wasn’t happy. If it was one player, we could argue about the situation. However, the three players cannot be the megalomaniacs that fans believe them to be. Both Kyrie and Kevin want to just play basketball; maybe the Nets aren’t all hunky dory as seen from the outside.

But this one move will doom Kevin Durant’s chances of redemption. He’s almost guaranteed a run to the finals with Point God Chris Paul and young guard Devin Booker. The Lakers fans were happy to see Russell Westbrook depart for D’Angelo Russell; what do you think about this move then?

