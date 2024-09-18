LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Says NBA Legend is Just a Normal Dad at Home

For the world, LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes to ever exist. But to Zhuri James, he’s just a normal dad.

LeBron is one of five NBA players to be featured in Netflix’s upcoming docuseries ‘Starting 5’, alongside Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis. In the recently released trailer of the show, Zhuri was seen speaking about her father and her perception of him.

“Everyone thinks our dad is the legend of basketball, but he’s just like a normal person,” Zhuri said.

The new docuseries will give fans a unique behind the scenes look into the lives of some of the best players in the NBA. LeBron has been a big advocate for being recognized as more than a basketball player.

However, in the eyes of his family, he’s much more than that.

James doesn’t take his fatherly duties lightly. He has attended Bryce and Bronny’s basketball games at every level. He’s also been very passionate on the sidelines of Zhuri’s volleyball games. Constantly supporting his children has prompted a lot of admiration for LBJ in NBA circles.

In 2020, the world got a glimpse of LeBron the father. In a YouTube video on Zhuri James’ channel, the two baked snacks together. The video provided a different image of LeBron as a normal father.

It’s not easy to be an active father as an NBA player. The constant traveling and hectic schedules can be quite taxing on people. However, LeBron has done an excellent job at managing the priorities in his life and building a close relationship with his children.

It’s clear that they feel comfortable around him. One of the more popular examples of the King bonding with his children was his shooting session with Bronny and Bryce on Instagram Live.

“What that mean? What that mean? I guess I don’t know. Huh? What is that?,” LeBron said.

LeBron IG live with Bronny and Bryce pic.twitter.com/xqcRxE2KMg — (@FanMahome) June 8, 2022



The three were playing on their driveway, while playfully bantering with each other. The livestream caused great laughs as the three of them joked around.

LeBron grew up in a single-mother household, and his father was absent from his life for the most part. So he’s doing what he can to make sure that his children never experience what he did.

The new docuseries will show another perspective on the life of an NBA star. It will premiere on Netflix on October 9.