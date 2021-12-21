“Draymond Green’s son as good as his pops at assisting Stephen Curry!”: LeBron James absolutely loves DJ Green’s cameo at Warriors sideline vs Kings

LeBron James reacts to Draymond Green’s son giving the mask assist to Warriors star Stephen Curry on the sideline

The Warriors have been having far too much fun!

Of course, as most fans know, the team currently stands as one of the winningest ones in the NBA right now. Heck, they are second in the Western Conference right now and have even won 7 of their last 10 games.

But, as if what’s happening on the court isn’t fun enough already, it seems that Draymond Green has decided to step things up on the sidelines as well, as he brought his son, DJ with him to the game.

But, young DJ didn’t just get any seats in the house. No, no, no, he was sitting courtside with Warriors players. And during this time, the young gun stayed productive, dishing out assists left and right when the players need it, something that gave us this heart-melting moment.

Draymond Green Jr. with the assist to Steph 😂 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/v3MdlzMotd — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 21, 2021

But, as amazing as this interaction was, it seems that Stephen Curry isn’t the only fan of DJs that’s an NBA superstar.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green pay homage to the former unanimous MVP, post his breaking the all-time 3-point record

LeBron James can’t help but appreciate Draymond Green’s son on his story after watching his hustle

There are very few players in NBA history who could pass the rock like LeBron James can. So naturally, there are also probably very few people that appreciate a good assist as much as the King does. And it appears that yet another has very recently made it onto his list.

Take a look at the tweet below.

We won’t lie, we’re inclined to agree with the Lakers superstar here. Assisting Stephen Curry perfectly, just like his pops?

Yeah, we can’t help but love it, too.

Also Read: Warriors’ superstar currently has 154 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made