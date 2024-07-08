Gilbert Arenas Scoffs at Iman Shumpert’s $112,500 Monthly Expenditure Revealed During Divorce Settlement

Former NBA star Iman Shumpert recently finalized his divorce from his now ex-wife Teyana Taylor. Considering his star value, Shumpert has been ordered by the court to pay a hefty sum in settlement. After the settlement’s details were made public, Gilbert Arenas on a recent episode of No Chill Gil, talked about Shumpert’s monthly expenditure report. He also outlined the mistakes his legal team made during the proceeding.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former NBA star boasts a net worth of over $16 million. However, he is set to lose half of it because he will play Taylor seven figures, and an additional $8000 a month in child support.

Surprisingly, Arenas wasn’t bothered by the settlement as much as he was with the expenditure list that Shumpert’s lawyers presented in the court. As per the court documents, Shumpert spends $112,500 per month, which includes $14000 on eating out, $14000 on the podcast, and $6000 for his music video production, among other things. Arenas said,

“You can’t have this sh*t in here, man. No. You cannot have $14000 per month eating. You’ve gotta let her mother****in a** cook. That’s how you beat them.”

The 42-year-old said that showing such high expense every month must’ve made Shumpert’s case weak. He also talked about the reports regarding Shumpert asking for some of the items he gifted Taylor when they were together. He said, “Hell yeah, give me some of that sh*t back. I want everything back. That’s usually what you’re supposed to do.”

The things Shumpert was referring to in his request involved pieces of jewelry and a condo. Despite rooting for Shumpert to get his gifts back, Arenas later retracted his statement saying, “You can’t get those back.”

According to reports, Shumpert is seeking to get his child support payments reduced citing Taylor making more money than him as his reason. The three-time NBA All-Star added that, in the given circumstances, it’s understandable why the former NBA star is looking to get a cut on the recurring payment.

Their divorce has been part of the popular media discourse for a while. After creating a huge mess around it, they have finally settled.