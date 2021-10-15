“LeBron James debuts Bred colorways for his latest Nike sneaker”: Nike LeBron 19 Bred debuted by Lakers superstar in preseason loss to Sacramento Kings

The Lakers have ended the pre season winless, but another LeBron colorway drops and the sneaker marketplace is dripping wet.

Season 19 of LeBron in the league, another shoe model. He has had a few ups and downs with the models, colorways in the near past, but the latest one has a few elements that are reminiscent of the LeBron 9.

The colorway too, since the first LeBron 9 I saw on the internet was the black and red- or the “Bred” 9. The Bred colorway has been made popular by Michael Jordan and his line of Air Jordan shoes, and any other athlete or brand ever mixed black and red in any way, they always draw comparisons to the Jordan Brand.

Honest opinion- the colorway is bland, and doesn’t hold a candle to the bred hype JB built. In fact the colorway is as bland as the performances as the Lakers this pre season.

The LeBron brand is a pure basketball shoe, but not a lifestyle brand like the Jordan Brand is

Over the years there have not been too many LeBron shoes or colorways that people wore outside of the court. Jordan Brand, on the other hand, literally has a whole line that people wait in lines for, buy sneaker bots, and sometimes even cause riots over if they cannot get the latest model, colorway or the collaboration.

This coupled, with the fact that LeBron fans and the Jordan fans don’t see eye to eye, G.O.A.T status et all. There is no competition for which is the better lifestyle brand, but LeBron isn’t a slouch on the court.

In fact, the technology in the shoe is definitely better for a pure basketball shoe. Just putting it out there, both shoes are really good basketball shoes, but it’s up to you to decide which one fits your needs better.

