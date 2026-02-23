mobile app bar

LeBron James Defends Son Bronny From Jaylen Brown’s Previously Disparaging Comments Against Him

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Jaylen Brown(L), LeBron James and Bronny James(R)

For Bronny James, the road to the NBA was never going to be difficult only because of the skill level required to succeed in the league. It was also about avoiding constant comparisons to his legendary father, with fans, critics, and at times even players taking jabs at him. Jaylen Brown appeared to take a shot at him two years ago around the time Bronny was drafted, and LeBron James has since taken it upon himself to defend his son.

LeBron has always defended Bronny, even when journalists suggested that the reason he is on the Lakers is because of his father. Brown was alleged to have said during a Summer League game in 2024, I can’t believe he’s a pro,” in reference to Bronny.

Brown, however, later took to X to dismiss claims that he had disrespected Bronny, writing, “Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth.” James addressed those comments after the Lakers vs. Celtics game on Sunday, while also paying respect to Brown where it was due.

James spoke about how Brown has been respectful overall, except for “the sh** he said about Bronny.”

Quickly, James added that, “Other than that, we’ve been high, you know. We are [past that], we’re behind. I think he went on social media and said something about it and it’s all good, but Bronny got a long way to go, but that’s another story.” 

Bronny James was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the ’24 Draft, and from the very get go, he was scrutinized. While in the G-league, he showed flashes of brilliance, but he’s yet to make his mark in the NBA. James knows that, but still, no parent would want someone else dissing their child.

It’s unclear whether Bronny has forgiven Brown for his comments, but LeBron truly has. He even gave the Celtics star his flowers, claiming he should be one of the MVP candidates for the 2025-26 season.

“This whole MVP thing, I don’t understand why his name is not being talked about,” the King said, and he’s right.

When Jayson Tatum was ruled out for the season, few gave the Boston Celtics much of a chance to make a mark in the playoffs, or even reach them. However, Brown’s 29.2 points per game have helped lift the Celtics to second place in the East, and they are now among the favorites to win the Finals.

Against the Lakers on Sunday, Brown scored 32 points in a 111–89 win.

