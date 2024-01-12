Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Pelicans Issue Injury Report for 2x All-Star

In their last game, the New Orleans Pelicans piled on the Golden State Warriors’ misery after defeating them 141-105 at Chase Center in their last game. They have now won six of their last seven games, which includes a win over the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. Looking for their third straight win, the Pels will take on the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, at Ball Arena in Denver tonight. However, Zion Williamson’s addition to the injury report might concern New Orleans fans ahead of a tough road game.

Advertisement

Ahead of the tilt against the Jokic-led Denver squad, eight Pelicans find themselves on the injury list. Matt Ryan remains out due to a right elbow surgery. Meanwhile, as per The Athletic’s Will Guillory, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson are all listed as “Questionable” in the Pelicans’ latest injury report.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WillGuillory/status/1745575446723350791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Williamson, who has been suffering from a right quadriceps contusion, was listed “questionable” in the battle against the Warriors as well. But the young forward went on to play the game. He put up 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds while playing some terrific defense. After playing the road game against the Dubs, it’s not unreasonable to expect Zion to suit up against Denver. However, his addition will probably be a gametime decision.

Whenever it comes to injuries, concerns usually pile up around the 2x All-Star’s conditioning, because he has missed so many games in his NBA career. However, this has been a great year for the strong dunker in terms of availability. He has featured in 31 of the 38 total games thus far, which is a positive sign for the Pelicans fans. This is the first time he has played 30+ games in the last three seasons. During the last season, he missed 53 games, whereas he didn’t play in a single game during the 2021-22 season.

The Pelicans have a 4-3 record this season without Zion playing. However, they will need their dominant forward against a very resourceful Denver side. New Orleans are sixth in the West currently, just out of the play-in bracket. They would want to retain their momentum with the Dallas Mavericks following close behind.

Zion Williamson is thriving despite intense criticism

At any rate, the Pelicans fans have a lot to cheer about. Their team has won nine of their last 12 games and Zion has participated in more than 80% of the games thus far. The defensive effort has been incredible during this run as they have limited teams around the 105-point range while outscoring them heavily.

These developments have led the team to a strong 23-15 record and with Williamson in the mix, they can improve further.

Advertisement

As for Zion himself, his numbers may have been down but he has played a significant role, especially defensively. One can expect him to turn up with 20+ points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists easily in a game. He collected an incredible 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists against the top-flight defense of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team needs his production against top teams because he demands tough matchups from defenders and makes the job easier for the other stars on the team. Therefore, his availability for the Nuggets game can determine the outcome.