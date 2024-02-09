Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Against The Bucks? Feb 9th Injury Update On The Hornets Guard

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 05: LaMelo Ball 1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on from the bench during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on January 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA JAN 05 Hornets at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24010518

The Charlotte Hornets set their sights on ending their miserable run of nine consecutive NBA defeats. In the process, they face a tough away opponent in the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin over the weekend. Consequently, the availability of their talisman LaMelo Ball becomes a crucial factor for the visitors as they linger at the bottom half of the table.

As the latest injury report on February 9th, the Hornets guard is still dealing with his ongoing right ankle injury. This condition could result in sprain alongside fractures and unstable ankle joint, sidelining the wounded for 4-6 weeks. Thus, the 22-year-old has been as ‘Out’ for the upcoming matchup against the Eastern Conference giants.

This will mark his eighth consecutive absence since receiving an injury against the Houston Rockets in late January. Overall, this would be his 29th missed game of the campaign as his injury struggles continue. In November last year, the 2021 ROTY sprained his right ankle, resulting in an about six-week-long absence. The storyline has remained the same since then as the franchise copes without him.

The omission of the 6ft 7″ guard yet again comes across as a major setback to the struggling organization. After all, the California-born has registered an impressive stat line of 23.9 points per game, 8 assists per game, and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. On top of it, the 2022 All-Star has recorded 1.8 steals per game in 22 appearances. So, his absence creates a very unfortunate void in an already very depleted Charlotte Hornets side.

Can the Charlotte Hornets cope without him?

The franchise is on a 0-7 run at the moment without the services of their 2020 draft pick. This puts into perspective the impact Ball carries within the team as the squad centers around him. With yet another below-par trade window, the franchise has also failed to build a strong enough team to sustain in his absence. Therefore, the chances of a turnaround remain highly unlikely.

They are already on one of the longest-ever losing streaks in the franchise’s history. So, the coaching team and management would need to shoulder more responsibility as they aim to end their misery. The fans await a ray of hope which seems beyond belief at this point.