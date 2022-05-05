“LeBron James, doesn’t this sound familiar?”: Draymond Green shuts down Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for good who told him ‘Shut up and Play’

Chris Russo first gets destroyed by JJ Redick on ESPN and then by Draymond Green on social media for telling the latter to shut up and play

There’s a thin line that no Sports analyst should cross, especially when they haven’t played the sport they are being an expert at on a higher level. And NBA media members Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless keep playing with that line all the time.

Irrespective of the hate they are getting, they direct the massive hat towards these athletes by creating these social arguments day in and day out having the biggest platforms under their fingers.

They aren’t given much attention by generational athletes like Michael Jordan and LeBron James because they know they don’t need to shut these clowns up.

But then there are some superstars who time and time again burn these so-called experts up on social media on their foolish takes. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are a few of those who stand up against these analysts to show them their right place.

Draymond Green tears Chris Russo apart for telling him to Shut up and Play

Having forgotten that their main man Stephen A. Smith has made his living out of creating drama out of nowhere, ESPN’s First Take put out a segment “Problem with how Draymond has carried himself?” and paired him up with Chris “The Mad Dog” Russo.

“He’s so hard to root for,” Russo commented. “Shut up and play. Will you, please? America’s tired of Draymond Green. I deal with him constantly. Be quiet and play. We all know he has a great skill set for that team. I understand how good he is. I can’t root for him.” Russo finished.

And thank the basketball gods that JJ Redick was right there to show the madman his place.

JJ sent the clown back to the Circus! https://t.co/VtTaPFkqYh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

That wasn’t enough, so Draymond put this IG story on to let the world know about the liars that are ruining this career for every non-professional athlete who is a sports journalist.

