“They think they have the right to get mad at what diet Kim Kardashian follows?”: Draymond Green teaches politically correct people a lesson on not harassing a celebrity for their personal choices

Draymond Green has a suggestion for parents who criticize celebrities for being the wrong role model for kids, and it makes sense.

Draymond Green is one of the most authentic guys to ever play the game of basketball. Him speaking freely is a pleasure to many and ear-bleeding stuff to most because most people are extremists, and he’s not.

Watching him ripping diplomacy apart and saying things that most big-name athletes like LeBron James wouldn’t – because it might offend a certain group of people, is bliss. And since he’s started his own podcast “The Draymond Green Show”, he has been relentlessly working hard to make it a success.

Making a talk show successful would mean its host would need to have his say on things not related to Basketball as well, even if you’re a genius at that. In other words, you’ve got to talk about things that are trending. And Green has done it recently while defending an unlikely star, Kim Kardashian.

Also read: “I make $25 million a year, I’ll take the fine!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green goes after the Memphis crowd for booing him while he was bleeding from the eye

Draymond Green comes forward to defend Kim Kardashian, tells people to bring up their kids better and not depend on celebrities to do it for them

Kim Kardashian Kim recently lost 16 lbs in 3 weeks to fit in a Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala and the internet was all over her critiquing her for personal choice because she’s a celebrity and millions follow what she does.

Lili Reinhart slams ‘disgusting’ + ‘f–ked’ way Kim Kardashian starved herself for Met Gala “To walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f–king dress?”https://t.co/2Ja9IgvSSF — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 4, 2022

Kim Kardashian saying she had to lose 16 lbs in 3 weeks to fit in that Met Gala dress and stating it like its some great accomplishment and not just insane is… a problem — Kirsty (@DoodlebopsH8Acc) May 3, 2022

The consequences of doing anything health-related should be understood by the individual doing it or the person responsible for them, in kids’ cases – their parents.

Critiquing a celebrity for being a bad example for their own wrongdoings and failure in bringing up their kids is just so wrong. And Green sent a series of Tweets making that point.

We live in an rather interesting world to say the least. I saw people mad at Kim K over the last couple of days of a diet she was supposedly on. People really think they have the right to get mad at the food someone does/doesn’t eat? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

They said the diet was bad for kids. 😂😂😂😂 Question… Why does people think it’s up to celebrities to raise their kids for them? It’s baffling. If you don’t want your kid to eat like her, it’s simple… Teach them otherwise. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

Y’all have y’all own idea of what celebrities/fame entails. And those ideas range far left and far right. But what I am certain it doesn’t entail is raising someone else’s children for them. If you are mad at something a celebrity does because of how it may affect your child… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

You are FAILING as a parent! And, it’s tough to fail at something that doesn’t have a grade/handbook to even define what passing or failing actually means. Do better people and stop expecting folks you see on TV to do for your kid what your parents did or should’ve done for you. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

Also read: “Dillon Brooks was out of line… He broke the code!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr discuss the foul on Gary Payton II