“LeBron James dove to the floor as soon as I touched him!”: When Draymond Green got front-row seats to the Lakers star’s incredible impression of a diving dolphin

When Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green fouled LeBron James and the King proceeded to give us an Oscar-worthy performance

LeBron James is amazing in a plethora of different ways.

For starters, his sheer talent has drawn the awe of countless fans throughout the years. Add onto that his work ethic, athleticism, and overall success in the sport of basketball, and you have arguably the greatest player of all time.

One thing we don’t quite touch on as much though is the man’s talent for the dramatic.

No, we’re not talking about ‘Trainwreck’ or ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’. We are talking about this man’s ability to dive to the floor with more magnificence than damn sunset on a beach. It’s incredible. And back in 2018, one Draymond Green had the privilege to watch one of the King’s performances from the most up-close viewpoint.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

When LeBron James showed Draymond Green his best impression of a dolphin dive in the middle of an NBA game

Back in 2018, the landscape of the NBA was very, very different. The Golden State Warriors were still arguably the greatest team assembled of all time, and LeBron James was still their biggest rival.

And during a game between these rivals back in 2017, we got this golden moment. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Another look at the Draymond Green and LeBron James collision… Dray going for the steal or LeBron with the flop?pic.twitter.com/p4DXd8zbZx — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 17, 2017

After the game, both involved parties had words on the incident. Here is what they said, as per David Astramskas of ‘Ballislife.com’.

LeBron James: “I think his shoulder hit me in the face,” James said of Green’s flagrant foul. “It happened so fast I didn’t know who it was. But I’m alright, I’m a football player.”

Draymond Green: “I fouled him to stop the break and he went down. And the aftermath, I don’t know, I told RJ to get out of my face. Got a tech. It was just the heat of the moment of the game. Having some fun.”

Yeah… we won’t lie. We’re inclined to take Draymond Green’s side on this one.

