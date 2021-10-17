“Khris Middleton has turned Giannis into the GOAT!”: NBA community finds shocking similarities between the Bucks stars as the Greek Freak shows off his brand-new jumper

NBA Twitter finds shocking comparisons between the jumpers of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton

What in the world happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?!

When he hit 17 of 19 free throws in the final game of the NBA Finals, we all thought it was something special. After all, the Greek Freak had never been that good from the line before. However, perhaps we should have seen it as more than just a one-time event.

In case you have been living under a rock, let us tell you what the Bucks superstar is doing.

Earlier on in his career, or rather, even until last season, Giannis’s jumper was like a fallback option. A win for the defense, and sometimes a bit of a hail Mary that essentially indicated a win for the defense.

During this preseason though, things have been different. The man has been using his jump shot as a primary weapon alongside his drives to the rim. And what’s more, is, not only does his jumper look smoother and quicker, but the shots are actually consistently going on.

He is now hitting three-pointers with ease, and even turn around fadeaways in the mid-range. And it is nothing less than incredible.

Amid all the amazement, some in the NBA community looked to find out how there is such a massive improvement in his jumper since last season. And after all their research, it seems we may finally have ourselves at least a piece of the answer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jump shot looks eerily similar to Khris Middleton’s during the preseason

Now, before we start, we know it is just preseason. We have taken our grain of salt, and we advise you to do the same.

That said though, his jump shot is most definitely different. The way he gathers his rhythm, the lack of a hitch going up, smooth and yet quick release… doesn’t that remind you of a certain other Bucks player? Take a look at the tweet below.

Khris Middleton has undoubtedly helped Giannis a lot with his jumper. And by doing that, he may just have created the greatest player of all time.

Oh, we can’t wait for the start of this upcoming season!

