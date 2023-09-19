Dropping Merely 8, LeBron James Last Scored Less Than 10 Points 5 Months Before Revolutionary $499 iPhone Launched

LeBron James has been a regular candidate for the best player in the world conversation for two decades now. While the 6ft 9” forward is known for his clever playmaking and elite court vision, Bron can go on a scoring outburst whenever he desires. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has merely won one scoring title, but his consistency in the NBA has been phenomenal. Frank Michael Smith recently pointed out that, among the 1,42 regular season games LBJ has suited up for, he has scored less than 10 points in only a total of eight games (0.56%). The first iPhone, priced at $499, wasn’t even released when James last scored less than 10 points in the NBA, over 16 years ago.

LeBron James’ reputation in the league can be mostly ascribed to the success he has witnessed in the postseason. King James has won four Championships and made it to 10 Finals & 12 Conference Finals in his career. Statistically, James takes things up a notch during the playoffs. While the last time he recorded less than 10 points in a regular season game occurred almost 16 years ago, Bron has struggled to score during postseason matchups more recently.

Back in 2014, during the Eastern Conference Finals clash against the Indiana Pacers, Bron got into foul trouble early on in the contest. Ultimately, he recorded only 7 points in a closeout game (a career-playoff-low) as the Miami Heat suffered a 90-93 loss.

The last time LeBron James scored less than 10 points in a regular season game

LeBron James seems to have overcome the infamous ravages of Father Time. Unlike what many predicted, even in his late 30s, the four-time NBA MVP has been dominating the hardwood. In fact, his stats from the second half of his career (26.8/7.8/7.8) are arguably slightly better than the first 10 seasons of his career (27.6/7.3/6.9).

Over the last 20 years, Bron has built up a reputation in the NBA through his consistency. However, this recent stat has left fans in awe of the four-time NBA Champ’s scoring prowess. Out of the 1,421 regular season games that LBJ has laced up for, he’s recorded less than 10 points in merely eight contests. Seven of those occasions occurred during the first two seasons of his career.

Bron recorded an 8-point game against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 5th, 2007, five months before the first-ever iPhone was launched in June of that year. He shot a woeful 3-for-13 from the floor, securing nine assists and five rebounds in what was a surprising win for Cleveland. Since then, James has never scored less than 10 in a regular season game ever.

Clearly, LeBron’s longevity, consistency, and greatness are on a completely different level. With him spending millions every year to keep his body in peak condition, it won’t be surprising to see him take on the NBA hardwood beyond his 40s.

LeBron will look to continue his dominance in the 2023-2024 campaign

The Los Angeles Lakers dealt with several injury issues over the course of the 2022-23 season. With several key players missing out on multiple games, the Purple & Gold were only given a 0.3% chance to advance to the 2023 postseason. Led by the All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and LBJ, the LA side eventually defied all odds and made it to the Western Conference Finals.

Following the WCF loss against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron’s comments regarding retirement got fans worried. With the veteran giving out some cryptic answers during the post-game press conference, fans immediately assumed the worst. However, Bron explicitly clarified during the ESPYs that he was going to take on the court for the upcoming campaign.