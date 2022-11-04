Shaquille O’Neal Flexes his $400 Million Net Worth to Shut Kanye West Up Over ‘Jamie Salter Tweet’ Post Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Row

Under the radar for his slew of antisemitic statements, hip-hop mogul Kanye West continues to stir the pot on Elon Musk’s Twitter. The multiple-time Grammy award winner’s remarks against the Jewish community led to corporates like Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap severing their ties with him, resulting in Ye losing his billionaire status.

Following his offensive remarks, social media giant Instagram decided to pull the plug on him suspending his account. As the scrutiny around Ye continues, the antisemitism row hit the NBA, with Kyrie Irving sharing the link to a documentary film that incited hate towards the Jewish community.

Though the Nets superstar offered clarification stating he respected all religions but didn’t budge from his stance, despite drawing strong reactions from various sections, including Nets owner Joe Tsai. As per the latest report, the seven-time All-Star will be facing a minimum 5-game suspension.

Post Irving’s suspension, Ye decided to show solidarity toward the Nets superstar on Twitter while dragging Shaquille O’Neal’s name into the mix.

Shaquille O’Neal claps back at Kanye West for questioning his business partnership with Jewish billionaire Jamie Salter.

An advocate for social justice rights, Shaq made no qualms about condemning Irving’s antisemitic comments, which included addressing him as an ‘idiot.’ However, this didn’t sit down too well with Ye, who believed the Lakers legend’s business alignment with Jamie Salter had him turn his back on people of his community.

They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments pic.twitter.com/NG5c0V1Wa8 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Nevertheless, the Big Diesel wasn’t one to keep quiet, even reminding the Donda maker of his $400 million net worth.

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights” pic.twitter.com/M36WhsMFf1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Kanye West makes yet another controversial statement.

Despite losing bearing a significant amount of the brunt, Ye continues to hurt religious statements, this time addressing Irving as Jewish. The 45-year-old would immediately condemn the Nets guard’s suspension, tweeting about it too.

You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite pic.twitter.com/9EAwXjsURa — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

This in not hate We are love God is love pic.twitter.com/gjdSuQ9ICr — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

