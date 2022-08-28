$80 million worth Andre Iguodala hilariously tells Dwyane Wade how Miami Heat is the perfect destination for Anthony Edwards

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala was in complete awe of the Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, comparing him to Dwyane Wade.

The 1st pick in the 2020 draft, Anthony Edwards, is a superstar in the making. Nicknamed Ant-Man, the Wolves guard has the hops and can shoot the ball too. While he did have a slow start, the 6ft 4′ guard’s poster dunk on the 6ft 9′ Yuta Watanabe brought him into the limelight, after which there was no looking back.

List of the most disrespectful dunks in NBA history: DeAndre Jordan VS Brandon Knight

Scottie Pippen VS Patrick Ewing

Lebron James VS Jason Terry

Shawn Kemp VS Alton Lister

Shaq VS Chris Dudley Add to the list Anthony Edwards VS Yuta Watanabe pic.twitter.com/ew4GxcQgyb — (@TommySledge) February 20, 2021

In what many believe, Edwards was more deserving than LaMelo Ball, who won the ROTY award. Nonetheless, this didn’t bother the Ant-Man, who publicly stated his priority was winning the MVP award. In his sophomore year, the T-Wolves guard showcased his elite scoring ability, earning him comparisons to the GOAT Michael Jordan.

The latest member to join the Edwards fan club is former Finals MVP and four-time champion Andre Iguodala. The Warriors veteran, who recently had Dwyane Wade as a guest on his podcast, revealed how the Ant-Man reminded him of Flash, adding that all the former needed was two months of Miami basketball.

During a recent episode of his podcast Point Forward, Iguodala gave his flowers to Edwards, comparing him to guest D-Wade.

Andre Iguodala believes the Miami Heat is the perfect destination for Anthony Edwards.

Boasting a net worth of $80M, Iggy is one of the most revered players in the league today. Despite playing limited games, the 38-year-old continues to be the locker room leader of the Warriors. Thus words of praise from him would certainly make Edwards’ day special.

The recent episode of Iguodala’s podcast had Dwyane Wade as a guest. During a segment, Iggy narrated his experience of guarding Edwards. The Warriors forward revealed how the Wolves guard reminded him of his guest.

Andre Iguodala on Anthony Edwards: “That kids got it man. He got it.” (🎥: @SpongewoIf) pic.twitter.com/HXe4R0dfoh — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) August 27, 2022

Having played two seasons in Miami, Iguodala told guest Wade how the Heat culture would make Edwards unstoppable. Well, it’s hard to argue with Iggy’s observation, given brains like Pat Riley and Eric Spoelstra are the architects behind one of the best cultures in American sports.

