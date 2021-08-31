“LeBron James’ first NBA game is the 3rd most popular Kings video”: NBA fans hilariously point out the Lakers superstar’s debut is one of the Kings’ most viewed YouTube videos

Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James’, debut in 2003 is one of the most viewed video on the Sacramento Kings’ YouTube Channel.

Many NBA fans believe that Zion Williamson is the most hyped prospect to enter the league since LeBron James and though this might be true, it doesn’t help capture just how much hype was surrounding James in 2003. So much so that many people forget that the Sacramento Kings actually beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by 14 points in Bron’s debut.

However, it’s much more easing to think about the fact that an 18 year old LeBron James dropped 25 points, dished out 4 assists, and notched 4 steals in his first game in the pros. NBA vets and borderline All-Stars on the Kings were mesmerized by James and seemingly could not get enough of him postgame.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo couldn’t stop trash-talking each other”: LeBron James’ newest Lakers teammates jawed at one another during the 2020 NBA Playoffs

“It was the first I’ve seen of him, and I was really impressed. He’s the real deal,” said Vlade Divac. Bobby Jackson said, “He’s a talent. Look at how he plays. The best thing about him is how he distributes the ball. He does it extremely well.”

The Sacramento Kings YouTube channel’s 3 rd most viewed video is one that has LeBron James in the title.

Well, considering the fact that the Sacramento Kings won the game against the Cavs that night, having this clash between the two on their YouTube channel does make sense. What does not make sense in terms of Kings fans watching their favorite team’s YouTube channel is why this debut of James’s is their 3rd most watched video on their channel.

Also read: “Tim Duncan is my favorite player and I would want him at my funeral”: When Bill Russell gave the Spurs legend a perfect analogy on how he views him

Then again, it is LeBron James so garnering that kind of attention regardless of the targeted demographic does explain a lot. It does also speak volumes to the lackluster 2010s the Kings have had, not making the Playoffs even once during that decade.

The most viewed video on their channel with nearly 5 million views is an incredible Tyreke Evans shot from 11 years ago. Fast-forward today and Evans isn’t even in the league anymore.