“LeBron James for Kevin Durant makes so much sense”: Skip Bayless seconds Bleacher Report’s proposed trade

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless addresses Bleacher Report’s proposed trade of LeBron James-Kevin Durant, stating it makes a lot of sense.

Days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, teammate Kevin Durant conveyed a similar decision to GM Sean Marks and the front office, sending shockwaves in the league and making the free agency a hell of a lot more interesting.

As the rumor mills began to churn daily updates, reports of Irving joining the Lakers continued to gain momentum, with many believing it was a done deal. The Nets guard looked to reunite with his former Cavs teammate LeBron James in LA.

On the other hand, teams continue to queue up in an attempt to acquire Durant, whom the Nets are in no hurry to part with unless given a good deal. The two-time Finals MVP has stated the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as preferred trade destinations.

Recently, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless addressed an unnoticed trade proposed by Bleacher Report that made nothing but sense to the former.

“LeBron James for Kevin Durant makes so much sense”: Skip Bayless.

A trade that sounds outlandish might very well be the solution for both the Nets and Lakers as far as Bayless is concerned. While James has 1-year $44M left on his contract, KD has 4-years and $196M left. Thus a trade between them will be a one-of-a-kind, going down in the history books of the NBA.

King James and the Slim Reaper are two of the biggest superstars in the league. Having one of them on the roster would be nothing but a boon for any team. While this trade seems out of reach, Bayless believes it makes the most sense.

Just read a proposed trade on Bleacher Report that has been hiding in plain sight … LeBron for KD … too obvious to be obvious because IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. LeBron/Kyrie reunite in the East. Lakers get KD for 4 years, return to power in ’23. Can’t wait to discuss at 930 E. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 14, 2022

Though the proposed deal pairs James with Irving, it’s unlikely that the 37-year-old leaves the purple and gold franchise. Whereas sending Durant to the Lakers isn’t the most viable option, given his history with Russell Westbrook.

