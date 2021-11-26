“Ben Simmons is reportedly going broke due to extensive fines and outrageous spending habits”: The 25-year old buys a new car every month, and has purchased two houses worth $17.5M in Philadelphia

According to various reports, Ben Simmons might have to return to the Sixers camp due to cash flow problems. The former rookie of the year has been on a spending spree recently.

Despite not playing a single game this season, Ben Simmons continues to dominate the headlines. His ongoing saga with the Sixers organization has kept him in the news. Sources have confirmed that the three-time All-Star might go broke in no time.

Simmons had signed a five-year $177M deal with the Sixers during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year old has already made approximately $90M from the contract. However, being absent for games this season has cost him a fortune.

The Philly point guard could lose over $20M this season if he continues to remain absent. Simmons might have no option but to return to his team to maintain his expensive lifestyle.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Simmons has purchased a couple of mansions in Philadelphia. The Philly point guard buys a car every month.

Ben Simmons is having cash flow issues.

The Simmons-Sixers relationship took a downfall during the 2021 playoffs and has been irreparable ever since then. Despite repeated attempts by Doc Rivers and co, the point guard has refused to engage in any talks with the Philly team.

The situation has been worsening with the passing of each day. Simmons has lost millions of dollars for missing games but refuses to have any contact with the organization. However, if reports hold true, Simmons might not have the luxury of missing games anymore.

Ben Simmons is reportedly going broke due to extensive fines, withheld payments and outrageous spending habits which include buying a new car every month. He may be forced to return to the 76ers to avoid running out of money. (via @HowardEskin) pic.twitter.com/DZ0FvhF8io — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) November 25, 2021

According to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin,

“I was told by somebody very reliable he may be tapped out, broke,” Eskin said on Tuesday’s 94WIP Evening Show with Joe Giglio. “Cash flow broke. Because he’s losing so much money, but he spent so much money. 17.5 million dollar home, remember he has to pay taxes too. 17.5 million dollar home. He’s got two homes in the Philadelphia area, probably worth eight or nine million. He buys a new car every month, four or five hundred thousand. He just spends money like it’s nothing because he thinks it never ends. And the person that told, it’s very reliable that he has got serious cash flow issues.

Simmons had reportedly told the Sixers organization that he was dealing with mental health issues and could not return to camp. He was recently fined for missing six road games.

“Remember this trip, he doesn’t get paid for any games, so that’s well over two million,” Eskin continued. “He may have to come back. I don’t want him to come back, stay broke. I thought he was going to be out the whole year, now he may have to come back just to get some money.”

Unfortunately, the troubles didn’t stop for the Sixers as Joel Embiid would miss the next eight games due to COVID-19. Thus with both Simmons and Embiid out, the team would crumble.