“LeBron James gives a shoutout to Kyle Kuzma in light of the latter’s game-clinching 3-pointer”: The former Lakers teammates squash rumors of a reported rift

LeBron James gives a shoutout to his former teammate Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards forward sank a crucial 3-pointer in overtime against the Detroit Pistons.

The contest between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons was a thriller, with it going to overtime. However, the Wizards would prevail over the Pistons. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal combined for 51-points, with the former sinking the game-clinching 3-pointer.

KYLE KUZMA HITS THE GAME-WINNER IN OT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CHBHgtd43d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2021

Kuzma was 44.4% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line. The Wizards have been the surprise package in the eastern conference this year. The acquiring of Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Spencer Dinwiddie has worked wonders for the team.

The Lakers sent Kuzma, Harrell, and KCP in a package deal to the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook during the off-season. There were various reports of LeBron James having a rift with Kuzma in light of the latter’s poor performances.

Also read: “Every 10 seconds, someone who can’t guard me comes into the world”: Former Laker, Michael Beasley, pleads his case for making an NBA roster

Nonetheless, King James gave Kuzma his flowers for his recent game-winning performance against the Wizards.

LeBron James takes notice of Kuzma’s recent game-clinching 3-pointer.

Though there were rumors of a rift between the former teammates both Kuzma and James maintained a dignified silence. Kuzma had publicly stated there was no bitterness between the two parties and that he was hanging out with James a couple of days after being traded from the Lakers.

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing outing for Kuzma, especially during the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. The former Lakers player averaged 6.3 PPG on a dismal 29.2% shooting from the field in the 2021 playoffs.

Kuzma would then be traded to the Wizards during the off-season and has never looked back since then. The twenty-six-year-old is currently averaging 13.4 PPG and 8.3 RPG. The former champion is shooting above 40% from the field.

His recent game-clinching three-pointer against his hometown Detroit earned him some praise from King James.

KUUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZ!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 9, 2021

Currently fifth in the eastern conference, the Wizards are the underdogs and make for strong contenders. Kuzma is having a breakthrough year with the Wizards.

Also read: “James Harden is all hearts in Houston”: The Rockets pay a touching tribute to their 3-time scoring champion

The critics had written off the 6″9′ forward owing to his dismal performance last season with the Lakers. Nonetheless, he has proved everyone wrong with his recent performances.