“LeBron James giving Russell Westbrook the silent treatment at Summer League game”: Lakers stars are on opposite ends of the court sparking rumors of possible exit

LeBron James is a fan and Russell Westbrook is part of the team now? NBA Twitter reacts after seeing the stars sit on opposite ends.

The Los Angeles Lakers might be the most dysfunctional team in the NBA. From their front office to the team, the outpour of negative news cannot stop coming.

But this is what happens when a team is under the microscope. LeBron James was present to witness his young teammates play in the summer league and so was Russell Westbrook.

But the two didn’t sit together, nor did it look like they wanted to. In fact, they were seated on opposite ends of the court. It looked as though James wanted to be a fan for the night. Or is trouble brewing in paradise?

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook sitting as far away from each other as possible during the Lakers Summer League game … xoxo, gossip girl pic.twitter.com/Tut4nqFWOK — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) July 9, 2022

Fans are speculating as to what is going on in LA? Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are seated as far away from each other as possible.

So, what is going on? We don’t know for sure. One thing we know is that Russell Westbrook and LeBron James did not seem to acknowledge each other.

At the time of writing, the game is still in progress, however, there are no signs of the two stars even getting close to each other.

Fans think this is natural. Russell was seen as part of the coaching staff, while LeBron was seen speaking to Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham.

Uhhh Russ is sitting with the team and coaching them up, and LeBron just wants to be a fan for the night. What’s the problem? Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have been great friends off the court for a very long time. This means nothing. https://t.co/wn7BwtdtHo — JDJackson (@Alwaysn4evaArt) July 9, 2022

Lakers fans are nutty but fine here’s where Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are sitting for the Lakers summer league game tonight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UvXURv8Gos — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 9, 2022

So, what can we speculate? Well, one thing is sure, there will be a seismic shift in the team. The free agency has just begun and the Kyrie Irving trade rumors have picked up steam.

This behavior from the stars could be an indication of things to come. But don’t look too closely, the next thing you know they are working out together and both have shared it on their social media.

The fickle nature of today’s stars makes it harder to put a pulse on their intentions. Keep an eye on this space for more.

