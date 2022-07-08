“I can’t articulate how little LeBron James cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst hints at the King’s past

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James will not hesitate to package the LA Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick if it leads to a potential championship.

The LA Lakers are once again the hot topic amid the off-season. Coming off a horrendous season, the front office hopes to give the purple and gold fans a reason to rejoice. GM Rob Pelinka and co are reportedly involved in several trade/signing discussions.

However, the potential acquisition of Kyrie Irving continues to gain momentum, with the Lakers reportedly offering Russell Westbrook in a packaged deal. Simultaneously, rumors of Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon coming on board have been gaining traction.

Nonetheless, Uncle Drew remains a top priority, with King James toiling for it too. The two former Cavs teammates have enjoyed great success together, having the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history under their credit. Meanwhile, the Nets are looking to exploit the urgency of the Lakers to the full extent.

Having covered LBJ since his rookie days in Cleveland, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst thinks the superstar wouldn’t pause if acquiring Irving involves giving away draft picks.

Brian Windhorst cites LeBron James’ nonchalant approach toward draft picks.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed James exhaust most of the draft picks of whichever team he’s been on to get the best possible pieces to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. The Cavaliers took four years to even get into the playoff discussion post their MVPs exit in 2018. Things are no different with his current team Lakers as well.

It’s no secret that getting Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook had the Lakers impart most of their young talent and draft picks, with Jeanie Buss and co having the trust in James. Some of the players sacrificed in these deals are Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Kyle Kuzma.

Having earned the nickname LeGM, senior sportswriter Brian Windhorst addressed rumors of Pelinka packaging a first-round pick from the 2029 draft to get a deal done.

“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick,” said Windy. “He’s never cared about first-round draft picks. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.”

Though it’s tough to argue against Windy’s points, one cannot deny that James has won a title with each team he’s been on.

