“LeBron James, GOATs don’t dance!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slyly mocks the NBA and LeBron for fining the Lakers superstar $15,000 after his ‘Big Balls’ celebration vs Pacers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar used a tongue-in-cheek GOAT reference in his weekly review of the NBA’s events while commenting on LeBron James.

GOAT debates have come to define the sporting conversations of our time today. When Steph Curry pulls up from half-court for an attempted buzzer-beater at the end of the 3rd, there’s some 19-year-old waiting to post his statline for the night on Reddit.

Kevin Durant seems to have his legacy on the line every time he plays a good team or a big-name player. LeBron James really has zero ‘REAL’ rings, doesn’t he? NBA Twitter definitely gives off that kind of vibe sometimes.

In an age where everyone is trying to place the present in its correct historical context, it’s alright to sometimes take a light-hearted step back and crack a joke. And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may be a septuagenarian, but he definitely keeps up with the memes of the day.

The 6-time NBA MVP has a Substack column and a YouTube channel where he posts his thoughts on the raging topics of the day. It is here that NBA Reddit seems to be brewing another storm of preconceived notions.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slyly mocks the NBA and LeBron James for his $15,000 fine

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a brief comment on LeBron James and the Lakers during his latest weekly video. The Captain noted the circumstances of the Isaiah Stewart brawl and also how James was fined for his recent celebration:

“Then last week, LeBron was fined $15,000 for doing a ‘Big Balls’ dance. The NBA has been fining players between $15,000 and $25,000 for doing this dance since the 2010-11 season.”

“For me, winning is enough. Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. Goats don’t dance!”

The video then cut to a clip of goats dancing, which should’ve been enough clarification for most people that he was saying all of this tongue-in-cheek. But it seems NBA Reddit didn’t quite click on the link and watch the video, going instead off the text.