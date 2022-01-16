Basketball

“LeBron James got clamped by an autogenerated player?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as Davon Reed forces The King to slip and give up the ball

"LeBron James got clamped by an autogenerated player?!": NBA Twitter erupts as Davon Reed forces The King to slip and give up the ball
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"For whatever reason that Dwight Howard got left out, there’s something more than basketball to it": The Lakers big man's exclusion from NBA's top-75 players of all time has Stan Van Gundy wondering
Next Article
“Pascal Siakam just schooled Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: NBA Twitter praise the Raptors forward following his triple-double performance against the former DPOY in 103-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James is in a class of his own”: Oscar Robertson scoffed at the idea that ‘The King’ wasn’t as good as Michael Jordan
“LeBron James is in a class of his own”: Oscar Robertson scoffed at the idea that ‘The King’ wasn’t as good as Michael Jordan

Oscar Robertson not only disagrees with the notion that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron…