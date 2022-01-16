“LeBron James got clamped by an autogenerated player?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as Davon Reed forces The King to slip and give up the ball

Denver Nuggets dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half. However, NBA Twitter is fixated on Reed putting the clamps on LeBron James.

At the end of the first half, Nikola Jokic led his team to a 13-point lead with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. He is doing everything on the court with nearly a triple-double in just two quarters.

Dwight Howard is stepping up against the reigning MVP with 13 points of his own on 6-7 shooting. LeBron James seems to be struggling from the field and NBA Twitter couldn’t get enough of Reed defending him and forcing him to give up the ball.

Denver Nuggets are currently at the 6th position in the west, narrowly escaping the play-in tournament. Lakers on the other hand have not left the play-in territory yet with a 21-21 record.

NBA Twitter cannot believe LeBron James got clamped by a 2-way contract

37-year old LeBron is playing like he is still in his prime and being guarded in the same way. In the first quarter against Denver Nuggets, Davon Reed had a beautiful defensive move against the 4x MVP and forced a pass out of him.

This defense on LeBron. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vJhkZKDkUA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 16, 2022

Reed is a two-way control for the Nuggets. James is dropping 30 almost every night however, Reed did not shy away from the assignment. He defended him without any help. The Lakers superstar slipped and passed the ball to THT. He missed the 3-pt shot and Nuggets grabbed the rebound.

Reed proceeded to drill a 25-footer right after the clamps on LBJ and NBA Twitter exploded.

getting clamped by an autogenerated player😭 — ً (@TrolledByPG) January 16, 2022

Everybody trying to figure out who is that guarding bron pic.twitter.com/OJIi0D3T1s — TheNbaExpert🏀😈 (21-21) (@RatiodbyLaroi) January 16, 2022

Davon Reed after that clamp up on lebron pic.twitter.com/pWEJvTcxuJ — Dom2K🎄🎅🎁 (@Dom_2k) January 16, 2022

Bro got locked up by a 10 day😭 — LLDT🕊(21-19) (@SquintsJrr) January 16, 2022

Although some fans felt LeBron was fouled in that play the refs did not call it. The Lakers are not particularly good in the third quarter and the Nuggets have already extended the lead 18. A comeback in this game is extremely unlikely.

