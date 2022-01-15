“With Luka Doncic, the Mavs are a 17-10 team, whereas, the Grizzlies are 19-13 with Ja Morant”: Stat depicts Dallas has a better winning percentage with the 22-year-old than Memphis with their ROTY

According to the stats, the Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic has a better winning percentage than the Memphis Grizzlies with Ja Morant.

Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are two of the brightest young talents the league has to offer. Both these entertaining guards have been leading their respective teams while displaying sparks of being potential MVPs. Without any doubt, the two former Rookie of the Years will end up being the league’s future faces.

Morant has, yet again, managed to improve his stats from his sophomore year. The electric highflyer has been putting up a solid 24.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in the 32 games he has taken on the floor this season.

Whereas, the Mavs prodigy has been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. In the 27 games he has played so far, the 22-year-old has been averaging 24.8 points, 8.9 assists, and 8.5 rebounds.

Stat displays how the Mavs have a higher winning percentage with Luka Doncic than the Grizzlies have with Ja Morant

According to a recent stat, Luka has helped the Mavs to have a better winning percentage than Memphis, with Morant in the lineup. In the 32 games Ja has played so far, his squad has had a 19-13 record (59.4%). Whereas, with Doncic suiting up, Dallas has a 17-10 record (62.9%).

The lack of strong role players has continued to hurt the Mavs, who have been unable to grab wins without their star in the starting lineup. On the other hand, the Grizzlies has somehow managed to be a spectacular team even without the likes of their future All-Star (11-2).

In their highly-anticipated matchup, Doncic was able to get the better of Ja. Recording a huge 27-point triple-double, Luka led the Mavs to snap Memphis’ 11-game winning streak. After the game, Luka, who was overtaken by Morant in the recent-most All-Star fans return, lauded Memphis’ youngster.

“I think he deserves the attention he’s getting,” said Luka Doncic after the Mavs win. “He’s obviously playing at an amazing level this season. I think he deserves it.”

“He’s just a different player, you know,” the Mavs star continued. “He’s special. I think he’s very talented. His athleticism is above everything and he jumps out of the gym. He’s going to be a great player. I mean, he already is.”

Doncic on Ja Morant passing him in All-Star voting. pic.twitter.com/I0kW7Cl24h — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 15, 2022

The way both these generational talents have been playing, we will be seeing both these guards suit up in Cleveland for the All-Star Game.