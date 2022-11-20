Lebron James Had a Unique Task for Dwyane Wade In His $300,000 Proposal to Savannah James

In 2003, two of the greatest players in NBA history entered the league. Dwayne Wade and LeBron James are bonafide Hall of Famers.

Apart from being two of the best players, both men are also great friends. Even playing with each other in Miami, where they became one of the most formidable duos in the league.

Given the trust they’ve put in each other as teammates and as friends, it comes as no surprise that they share everything. Like when King James had D-Wade play a part in his proposal to Savannah James.

Dwayne Wade helped LeBron James with his proposal by holding the ring for the King all night long

On New Year’s Eve 2011, LeBron James decided to propose to his high school sweetheart Savannah James. It was a special night, for both the King and his queen.

Rumor has it, that James proposed to Savannah with a beautiful $300,000 ring. However, he didn’t want to look too suspicious and have it on him. So what did he do? He gave it to his good friend Dwayne Wade to hold for the night, thus including Flash in his marriage proposal.

NBA star LeBron James weds Savannah Brinson: http://t.co/LL8iBmVEua Guests include Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Neyo pic.twitter.com/vZkcPtKM9r — Yahoo (@Yahoo) September 15, 2013

It certainly was an important role for Wade. Safe to say he did a great job, seeing as he kept the ring safe till the very end.

It truly is nice to hear about James and Wade’s friendship. After all, they are part of the most infamous clique in NBA history.

King James and D-Wade together with Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony form the Banana Boat squad

It’s no surprise, that in this day and age many NBA superstars are close friends. However, the epitome of NBA friendship is seen between four stars. LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony are part of the most well-known friends circle in sports, the Banana Boat squad.

The banana boat gang is back! And they’ve even got their own Snapchat filter this time! https://t.co/Z4F3OVbq6f pic.twitter.com/cO3BM8nc91 — (@sportingnews) June 28, 2016

The four men spent a lot of time together. Even vacation together in the offseason. It’s a shame we never got to see them play together on the same team in the NBA.

