“LeBron James had to use the Jordan rules on Stephen Curry!”: Richard Jefferson reveals how Cavs took advantage of silent whistle during 3-1 comeback

Richard Jefferson reveals how the Cleveland Cavaliers issued a softer version of the Jordan rules

We here at the SportsRush absolutely love Stephen Curry.

The man is greatness personified. A revolutionary, 3-time champion, 2-time MVP, one of those being unanimous, among a word of other accomplishments. There is no doubt, that the man already has a hall of fame career. But… if there is one stain on his resume’, it definitely is that one Finals series, the infamous one from 2016.

Steph was coming off a unanimous MVP, leading a team that had gone 73-9 in the regular season, the best record in the history of the NBA. So, needless to say, they were the favorites, which only became more so the case, when the franchise took a 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers.

Then, LeBron James decided to take things personally.

Recovering from a 3-1 series deficit seemed unthinkable. And yet, the Cavaliers managed it, a feat that Richard Jefferson had a part to play in as well.

In 2020, the former Cavaliers player sat down with ESPN’s Omar Raja to talk about that incredible comeback victory to win the championship. And during their sit-down, Jefferson revealed some very interesting details about Cleveland’s strategy to slow down Stephen Curry.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Richard Jefferson admits that Cavaliers had to resort to fouling Stephen Curry all the time to slow him down

Stephen Curry is one of the few players in the NBA right now, that can be anointed as a basketball god.

Despite technically being just a human being, the man does things with the basketball, that just don’t seem comprehendible by the common viewers’ minds. And it is because of these incredible abilities, that Richard Jefferson’s Cavaliers had to resort to some slightly underhanded tactics during the 2016 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry may just be the only NBA superstar to who referees seem to turn legally blind, whenever he is fouled. And while we gave LeBron James and the Cavs some massive respect for pulling off what they did, it’s still fun to imagine what might have been if NBA officials were actually competent at their jobs.

