LeBron James had two scoring titles stolen at 21 and 35 by Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan

LeBron James is a pass-first guy – but hovers around the top for most points scored each season.

LeBron James was right when he said he could be scoring champion every year if he wanted to. The man has never dropped below 20 points on average in a season, and never below 25 since his second year. It’s funny how things work because he does not consider himself to be a scorer – he feels like a pass-first guy.

Bron is also not just a run-and-dunk man too, he’s got some variety up his pockets. The original deep shooter from the logo, the 4-time champion is versatile, as well as dominant. Kevin Durant holds the youngest scoring title champion at 21, but LeBron at 21 was a different animal. For starters, Bron scored 31.4 points in an era that was considered to be the slowest in terms of possessions.

KD had an incredible 30.1 points as well but dropped in the other stats. He only had 2.8 assists compared to LeBron’s 6.6 assists. For being called a bad shooter, Lebron James maintained the same effective shooting percentage as KD, who’s heralded as one of the best shooters in the game. Bron gets unnecessarily criticized for doing a lot more than he was asked to do.

If not for Kobe Bryant‘s god mode 2005-06 campaign, Bron would be taking the title instead of Kevin Durant. Bron gets credence for his playoff run. Overall, Bron was better than KD at that age.

LeBron James is going to be the highest points scorer ever – It is coming this season unless he decides to get injured for the whole season

At the age of 37, LeBron was 7 points away from staking his claim as the oldest to win a scoring title. He would have usurped Michael Jordan by a whole 2 years if he had just said yes to playing those final three games. Everyone knew he was fit, he just didn’t feel like it. Last season was incredibly disappointing for the Lakers, and they could have taken solace in his accolade.

But it looks like he reads the news because he chose to stay away from being officially known as the stat-padder extraordinaire. The chatter of him scoring all his points in garbage time of blowouts made the rounds on Reddit, and winning this meaningless title would have set it in stone.

MJ turned 35 during the season and would have been a whole 2 points short of Bron at 37. While the 1997-98 season ended in jubilant triumph for the Chicago Bulls, Bron was quickly erasing his tweet at the start of last season. He will however never delete his tweet once he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this year – that is staying on pinned for life.

