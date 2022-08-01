“$3500 Fruity Pebble colorway on a $100 shoe – The LeBron James effect”: Nike releasing a colorway inspired by 2006’s Nike Dunk low legendary colorway

LeBron James has a lot of memorable colourways in the past – Fruity Pebbles are one of them.

“To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favourite cereal growing up is surreal,” said LeBron James in a press release. “Putting them on and seeing the colourway come to life is even better.” Athletes usually get a Wheaties commercial when they make it to the big stages, but James chose his favourite cereal, Fruity Pebbles.

James has had multiple iterations of the fabled colourway, and one more coming soon. This time, it is not on his signature line, but a Nike Dunk low. The other shoes that sported the Pebbles on them were predominantly white, this one is redder. The Lows look more like the box, but also a copy of the Bart Simpsons that was released recently.

While the original PE was a simple white upper with a dominant multi-coloured sole, this one is more subtle with the only hits of visible colour on the laces. There’s more on the insole of the shoe, which looks like the actual box with the flakes in it.

LeBron James should look to re-release his hit colourways onto modern shoes – provided they don’t look like transformers

The South Beaches, The Corks, The Watch the Thrones – some of the best colourways of the LeBron James lineup. The Fruity Pebbles have their cult following because they were such a rarity. LeBron wore them sparingly, but the others, a lot more. He knew that they were special to him, hence the rare appearances.

The colourway itself is now selling on secondary sites for upwards of 3000 dollars for certain sizes, and that is the discount price. 6 months ago, they were trading for as high as 6000 dollars! They are almost as expensive as the original Nike Yeezys and are easily more than the Cactus Jacks.

Hopefully, the LeBron 20 lineup gets better colours and a better shape because, after the 13, all of them have been elephant feet. How Bron even jumps constantly wearing those heavy boots is a miracle.

