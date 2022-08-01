Basketball

“$3500 Fruity Pebble colorway on a $100 shoe – The LeBron James effect”: Nike releasing a colorway inspired by 2006’s Nike Dunk low legendary colorway

"$3500 Fruity Pebble colorway on a $100 shoe - The LeBron James effect": Nike releasing a colorway inspired by 2006's Nike Dunk low legendary colorway
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Dennis Rodman's $26.59 million fortune was under threat as ‘terrorist claims’ put his life in danger
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"$3500 Fruity Pebble colorway on a $100 shoe - The LeBron James effect": Nike releasing a colorway inspired by 2006's Nike Dunk low legendary colorway
“$3500 Fruity Pebble colorway on a $100 shoe – The LeBron James effect”: Nike releasing a colorway inspired by 2006’s Nike Dunk low legendary colorway

LeBron James has a lot of memorable colourways in the past – Fruity Pebbles are…