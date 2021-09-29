“LeBron James’ hairline made a better comeback than Cavs in 2016”: NBA fans react to superstars and how their hairstyles have changed over the years

LeBron James has done everything right since debuting as a 17-year-old kid. But one thing, which was kinda out of his hands was to maintain a hairline.

When the Lakers superstar’s career finally started going forward, his hairline moved backward. During his Miami Heat days, LeBron won 2 NBA titles in 4 years, but it seems as though the grit took a toll on King and he started losing his hair.

And since then, his hairline jokes are as famous in and around the league as his GOAT debates. He is not the only hooper with a receding hairline though, NBA guys have always had this problem.

Also Read: ‘Don’t think LeBron James would have lasted more than a year in the NFL’: Stephen A. Smith blasts Lakers star for ambitious attitude towards playing in the NF

The Lakers might be the best team in the NBA, but its players have struggled to keep their hair

From Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar in the 80s to recently traded GOAT, Alex Caruso, the Lakers have had their fair share of bald guys. Even the real Lakers GOAT Kobe Bryant had an afro but decided to rock the bald look once he started losing it.

As the internet legend of Alex Caruso grows, so does his game. The Bald Mamba isn’t just a cult hero, he’s a legit player even if he doesn’t look like it 💯 https://t.co/Tvut1Ak6i7 pic.twitter.com/LTLz9JNaM7 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 20, 2019

NBA Players Before They Went Bald: “Why Shaq Lookin’ Like Darryl From The Office?” https://t.co/UEWCJqQhsV — Goal Mirror (@goalmirror) September 20, 2021

Shaq had an afro? Well, that seems like it never happened. Also, like Jordan and Kobe, LeBron should have gone full bald since he started loosing it, would have rocked it with that beard.

lebron finna go bald next year bc we all know bald NBA players get those super powers — julius (@_JLEW24) June 13, 2017

Fans always love making fun of players from courtside or on social media.

Bald NBA players wearing headbands look like running roll on deodorants. — Demetrius Joyette (@SLsJoyette) January 22, 2015

Lakers are not the only team featuring top notch-bald payers, the 2008 champion Boston Celtics had an NBA All-bald starting lineup in Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo, and few rotating bald guys.

RT @YoungJoe813 celtics is looking like a retirment home for bald nba players lmao — King Annoying (@Only_Live1nce) July 6, 2010

But the worst hairline of all-time award cannot be given to anyone other than, drumrolls … who was a Laker and now a Celtic … Dennis Schroder.

Bruh Dennis Schroder hairline decided to stay back in Atlanta wtf! pic.twitter.com/OSyDKKyg8m — KrispyFlakes (@KrispyFlakes2k) September 9, 2018

Also read : “Did you watch the same guy I watched?”: Mark Jackson was dumbfounded when an NBA teammate said LeBron James was overhyped during his SVSM days