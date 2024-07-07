LeBron James ‘Happy to Be’ Coached by Steve Kerr, Play Alongside Stephen Curry

LeBron James is set to spearhead the USA Men’s Basketball Team in the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, his presence on the roster has put him on the same side as his long-time rivals, Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry. Amidst the interest in these dynamics, the 39-year-old shared his thoughts on working with the Golden State Warriors duo.

Following the conclusion of a recent training session, James initially showered high praise for Kerr in the media. The Los Angeles Lakers talisman lauded the Team USA head coach’s mindset while admiring his leadership. Shortly after, the 4x MVP outlined his delight in sharing the floor with Curry, stating,

“Got the opportunity to speak to him [Steve Kerr] over the summertime…There has always been mutual respect obviously. We’re both competitors…We’ve had some of the same goals as mine each and every year for quite a while and that’s to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy…I’m happy to be on the same side as him right now, and also happy to be on the same side as his point guard as well”.

"I'm happy to be to be on the same side as him right now, and also happy to be on the same side as his point guard as well." LeBron is enjoying being coached by Kerr and playing alongside Steph 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MOa0fhsWxB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 7, 2024

This response warmed the hearts of the NBA fans. After all, the seasoned supporters are accustomed to watching them only locking horns. For instance, last decade’s rivalry between the Warriors and James’ Cleveland Cavaliers changed the trajectory of the league. Following this, their matchups in the Western Conference made the headlines.

After facing each other in four NBA Finals and countless regular season games, the current scenario presents them with a change in taste. As things stand, they are relishing every moment of their time together as evident from James’ words. So, the fans are bound to keep an eye on the happenings as the greats look set to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime show to the world.