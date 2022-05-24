“LeBron James has 174 playoff game wins, more than any team in the league since his arrival!”: Berserk stat displays just how dominant The King has been from the start of his career

Since his arrival into the league, LeBron James has managed to grab more playoff wins (174) than all the teams in the association.

LeBron James is unarguably one of the most iconic athletes ever. Being an all-round player known for his insane durability, The King will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The Lakers’ superstar is a winner at the highest level. Since he set foot on the NBA hardwood, the 6-foot-9 forward has racked up one of the most decorated resumes ever – 18 All-Star appearances, 17 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, the 2004 ROTY, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, 4 Finals MVPs, got selected into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and will surely be a first-ballot HOFer once he decides to hang his boots.

Also Read: Lakers’ superstar’s wife is making a huge difference in the business and philanthropy world

Bron’s success in the postseason is otherworldly. To put it into perspective, King James’ 174 career playoff game wins are the more than any team in the league since he arrived in 2003.

LeBron’s dominance is on another level. pic.twitter.com/qKs9HeLEVN — Facts over Opinions (@FunFactsnStats) May 23, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James has more playoff wins than any team in the league

As soon as this bizarre stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Okay now this is actually wild, dude has almost 50 more wins in the playoffs himself than the highest team https://t.co/wKhJeRAIM7 — jaccculpo (@jaccculpo) May 24, 2022

What’s even crazier is he’s the reason 3 of those teams even have enough wins to be on this list https://t.co/shkXJRK0Qs — Tuge (@TripIe6God) May 24, 2022

this is insanity by far https://t.co/3pTt4ZYRWp — Eddy 🅿️ (@CozyEddyy) May 24, 2022

Also Read: Skip Bayless uncharacteristically praises Lakers’ superstar after Mavs’ star waves White Flag

Of course, this season was LeBron’s 4th ever campaign failing to advance to the postseason. However, every team in the league will surely be aware of the fact that LBJ is going to approach the next season with a vengeance.