“LeBron James carried Cavs to the Finals at 22. Unlike Luka Doncic, he never made excuses!”: Skip Bayless uncharacteristically praises Lakers’ superstar after Mavs’ star waves White Flag

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless talks about Luka Doncic waving the white flag after Game 3 and compares him to 22-year-old LeBron James

The NBA Playoffs are about to reach their final destination. With each conference having played 3 games in the conference Finals, we are at max a week away from knowing the NBA Finals matchups. Last night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Warriors for Game 3 of the WCF. After going down 0-2 in San Francisco, many expected Luka Doncic and co to bounce back at home.

It seemed like the Mavericks were about to do the same, as they took a 9-point lead in the first half. However, Stephen Curry rose to the occasion and made sure the half ended with the Dubs being up 1. Once the Dubs took the lead, they made sure they never gave it back.

After the game, Luka Doncic all but waved the white flag.

Luka Doncic sounds defeated: “I’m still learning. After this season is done, wherever we are, I think we’ll look back and learn a lot of things. It’s my first time in conference finals in the NBA. I’m 23, man, I’m still learning a lot.” — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 23, 2022

Skip Bayless mocks Luka Doncic, praises LeBron James

Today on Undisputed, a very rare phenomenon occurred. Skip Bayless praised LeBron James. Having made his name being a LeBron James hater, it was uncharacteristic of Skip to praise the King. However, if we’ve learnt something over the years, it’s that Skip can go to any level to prove his point.

Today, his point was to show how Luka Doncic is making excuses.

Luka says he’s “still learning” after G3 loss “LeBron was 22 when he carried a team past the aging Pistons, but he did it. He powered them into the Finals and not one time did I ever remember LeBron making any excuses.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/uLjl5cR8V3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 23, 2022

Skip brought up how a 22-year-old LBJ carried the Cavs over the Pistons. Sure he got swept in the Finals by the Spurs, but LBJ never raised the white flag. Luka did so last night.

Luka has been balling out on the offensive end this series, averaging 34 points per game. However, he’s a big liability on the defensive end, and the Warriors have been exploiting the same. We’ll have to wait till Tuesday to see how the Mavs respond, and if they can avoid a sweep at home.