LeBron James has a $1 Billion fortune but still had a coy reaction when asked to pay a fan’s student loans

LeBron James is a man who could buy a small army for himself – but he does not owe anybody money just because they asked him.

Athletes may be criticized for earning way above what they should be earning, but that does not mean they haven’t earned it fairly. Every athlete is paid their worth based on the viewership they bring in. Yes, Doctors and firefighters are more important, but in the entertainment business, money begets money.

LeBron James is no different, having earned every single penny through sheer hard work and his ability to market himself. The fan-appointed heir after Michael Jordan retired, LeBron lived up to his hype and then some. This rightfully made him a billionaire last year, making him the first active athlete to do so.

A fan was audacious enough to ask him last season to pay his student loans off. “Shoot your shot” must have run through his mind, being so close to LeBron. What a fun way fate works: A fan could afford courtside seats, but cannot afford his student loans. Bron was right to just give a quick wry smile, and then focus back on the game.

Eagle-eyed fans point out that he was injured, and that is a clear grimace from pain, not a smile because of the comment. That could very well be true, because of his injury concerns last season.

LeBron James was out with a niggling injury towards the end of the season – he will want to start with a bang

The audacity of some fans huh? A billionaire who runs a not or profit school donates to charity, and yet some plucky fan thought he’d be cheeky and ask for a small little waiver. From courtside, that too. The 4x champion is taking all of this in, and hoping for a revenge season.

Last season was a disaster, and he will quickly want to wipe it off from everyone’s memories. The best way to do it is to get his hands on some team jewelry at the end of the season. He could have easily won the scoring title last season, but it looks like he chose not to.

2022-23 has to be a big one for the Lakers because the Boston Celtics and their noisy neighbor Clippers are surely better than them. They have not won a game in the “Battle of LA” in 8 straight times. Every single Laker fan wants the Banner no. 18, will Bron be the one behind its hoisting?

