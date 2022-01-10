“12 years later, LeBron James and Kevin Durant remain the league’s best scorers”: The Lakers and Nets megastars currently lead the NBA in PPG, a feat the two achieved back in 2009-2010

After his recent 35-point outburst, LeBron James (28.9) is now 2nd in the league in PPG. The Lakers star only trails Brooklyn’s MVP Kevin Durant (29.9).

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been on a tear this 2021-2022 campaign. King James seems to have managed to defeat “father time”, playing some of the best basketball of his career. Whereas, KD, playing at an elite level, doesn’t seem like he suffered a gruesome Achilles injury only two years back.

In year 19, the Lakers megastar has been aging like fine wine. With Anthony Davis out with an injury and Westbrook yet to find his groove, LBJ has singlehandedly been carrying LAL, getting them out of the slump they were in early this season.

As for Durant, the Nets leader is looking much more comfortable with his squad. Looking more dangerous than ever, The Durantula is a rare species of his own, who is in the prime of his career, only a few years after sustaining a potentially career-ending injury.

Top two scoring (PPG) leaders in the NBA: LeBron James

Kevin Durant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qsfR93Lod3 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 10, 2022

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are on track to repeat a historic moment after 12 years this season

Both Bron and KD have been unstoppable on the offensive end. And after LBJ’s recent 35-point outing against the Grizzlies, with 28.9 points scored per game, he overtook Giannis Antetokounmpo as the 2nd best PPG in the entire association. The only player the 4-time MVP trails on the list – Kevin Durant. The Nets forward has had a terrific season so far, dropping a staggering 29.9 points per game.

This isn’t the first time the duo of LeBron and Kevin have been the top 2 players in PPG. Back in the 2009-2010 season, Durant and James finished the campaign as the top 2 players in PPG, scoring 30.1 and 29.7 points, respectively.

If the two future Hall-Of-Famers manage to stay healthy and keep up this kind of offensive production, they could very well replicate the PPG standings from 12 years back.