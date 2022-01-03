“Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant”: Kevin Garnett reveals his top 5 MVP contenders, snubs out LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hall-Of-Famer Kevin Garnett picks Stephen Curry, DeRozan, LaVine, The Joker, and KD as his current top 5 picks for the 2022 MVP honors.

The 2021-2022 NBA season is as entertaining as we expected it to be. And the MVP race can’t be any closer than it already is. Several players around the league have been playing at an All-Star and All-NBA level, but only a few of them are currently in the conversation to win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

Several many former legends, analysts, coaches, and players around the league have been giving their two cents on their favorite for the prestigious honor. Former NBA legend and Hall-Of-Famer Kevin Garnett too decided to join in on this conversation and list down his top 5 picks for the MVP trophy. In a now-deleted Instagram story, The Big Ticket mentioned – Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant (in this very order).

Also Read: Wilt Chamberlain recounts the first time he had ever met the Bulls legend

Kevin Garnett shockingly leaves out Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James off his current top 5 MVP picks

No doubt, KG has some really good picks for the MVP trophy. Curry has been on a tear, breaking records left, right, and center all season long. DeMar is the most clutch player in the league, and alongside LaVine, the two are leading the Bulls to be the best in the East. The Joker is in the midst of the most efficient season in the history of the league. And The Durantula has been leading the league in points while being a problem for the defense on a nightly basis.

However, leaving out Giannis Antetokounmpo from this list would be criminal. The Greek Freak is now #1 in the MVP ladder, jumping up 4 positions. He has been putting up a solid 27.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while dominating both sides of the floor each and every game.

LeBron James, playing his 19th season in the league, has been aging like fine wine. The man doesn’t seem to slow down even at the age of 37. Averaging a staggering 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, Bron has been doing it all to enter the top 5 MVP picks conversations.

Also Read: Thunder’s rookie Josh Giddey talks big of the Mavericks’ star after their clash at the Paycom Center

As interesting as his list may seem, Garnett is one such character who doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinion. Sure, he may have left out a few notable favorites from the list. But we need to keep in mind, he himself is an MVP and one of the game’s greatest who knows his basketball.