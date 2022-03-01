Basketball

“LeBron James has been averaging almost 15 points more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in his 19th year”: Wild stat showcases the Lakers superstar’s incredible longevity and dominance

“LeBron James has been averaging almost 15 points more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in his 19th year”: Wild stat showcases the Lakers superstar’s incredible longevity and dominance
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"LeBron James always needs an excuse": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless says the King is now using Rob Pelinka as a scapegoat for the Lakers' continued struggles
Next Article
“In James Harden and Joel Embiid, I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Kendrick Perkins draws comparisons between the legendary Lakers duo and the newly paired Philly stars
NBA Latest Post
“In James Harden and Joel Embiid, I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Kendrick Perkins draws comparisons between the legendary Lakers duo and the newly paired Philly stars
“In James Harden and Joel Embiid, I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Kendrick Perkins draws comparisons between the legendary Lakers duo and the newly paired Philly stars

Kendrick Perkins dismisses Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal comparisons for James Harden and Joel Embiid. Rather, compares…