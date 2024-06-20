Luka Doncic Receives Astounding Support From Nikola Jokic’s Countrymen

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic‘s friendship is well known. It’s put on display annually during the All-Star weekend. However, Jokic’s countrymen’s recent act goes way beyond individual friendship. The UEFA Euro 2024, the biggest European soccer tournament, is underway where Slovenia and Serbia are butting heads in Group C. In a grand gesture before the game, surprisingly, the Serbian supporters chanted Luka’s name outside the stadium.

Luka must be having a tough time coming to terms with losing his first real chance of becoming an NBA champion recently. The Dallas Mavericks star took his team into the NBA Finals but couldn’t get the Luka Magic to work on the biggest stage. At a time like this, the Serbian support must mean a lot to him.

Before the group stage game, the Serbian fans gathered in big numbers on the street and chanted, “Luka Doncic is one of us,” to show their support for the Slovenian.

"Luka Doncic is one of us!" Serbian fans before their UEFA Euro Group Stage match with Slovenia today 🗣️ (via @mylutin)pic.twitter.com/FYRCM8KqIS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 20, 2024

Doncic has been a lifelong fan of soccer. Right from his first big break in basketball with Real Madrid, he has been surrounded by soccer greatness. Luka is also often seen hyping up his favorite soccer stars on his social media which is reciprocated by some of the biggest names in the sport.

Be it Toni Kroos having his birthday cake designed after his jersey or Sergio Ramos showing his support for Luka during the NBA Finals, the 25-year-old has always had overwhelming support from the soccer world.

As for the grand gesture by the Serbian fans, it’ll be interesting to see what the five-time NBA All-Star has to say about it once the video reaches his timeline.