“LeBron James has been averaging more points in 19th season than Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan did… combined”: Wild stat showcases the Lakers superstar’s incredible longevity and dominance

With 30 PPG, LeBron James leads the league in scoring and has been averaging more points than Vince Carter, Tim Duncan, and John Stockton did in their 19th season… combined.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been having a disappointing season, to say the least. When Rob Pelinka managed to surround the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with future HOFers like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, among several other solid role players, everyone expected this roster to dominate the league on a nightly basis.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Russ doesn’t seem to be gelling with LAL and Anthony Davis’ campaign has been riddled with injuries, yet again. One of the only few things positive for the Lakers this season has been the numbers Bron has managed to produce in his 19th professional season.

At age 37, LBJ has been proving that age is only just a number. Defeating the so-called father time that everyone thought would catch up to him, James has been having one of the best seasons of his career, solely stats-wise. And could very well become the oldest player in history to win a scoring title.

LeBron James has the most points per game by any player in NBA history in their 19th season

Very few players are able to last long in this extremely physical league. Only a selected few superstars have managed to make it to year 19. Goes without saying, the productivity of a player goes down drastically two decades into their career.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s leader in points scored, had several seasons with 30+ PPG. However, that number consistently went down as he grew older (34.8 PPG in Year 3, 23.8 PPG in Year 10, and 14.6 PPG in Year 19).

This doesn’t seem to be the case for LeBron. Even at age 37, Bron seems to be in the prime of his career, playing like a legit MVP contender. His 30 PPG in his 19th campaign is the most he has had since his 2009-10 MVP season.

Furthermore, the 30 points per game James has been putting up, is the most in the history of the league by a player in his 19th season… and how!

The 4-time MVP has been putting up more than what Jason Kidd (6 PPG), Robert Parish (4.8 PPG), Vince Carter (8 PPG), and Tim Duncan (8.6 PPG) averaged in their 19th season… combined.

LeBron James in Year 19 is averaging more points than Rob Parish, Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, and Tim Duncan averaged in their 19th season… combined 🙌🏽

Apart from his historic 30 PPG, the global megastar has also been recording 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season. Truly, LeBron James has been aging like fine wine.