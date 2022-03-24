“Michael Jordan and I had the night off, Cassidy Hubbarth”: LeBron James responds to ESPN reporter’s hilarious video

Michael Jordan vs LeBron James is a matchup we’d pay to watch, and today we almost could have! Thanks to Cassidy Hubbarth.

The GOAT debate is always open for debate. As long as there are valid opinions, we will have a valid concourse. Thanks to the internet the voice of the people is louder than ever.

We would all have liked to see his Airness face off against the King. Unfortunately, MJ retired in 2003 and that very draft LeBron James went no.1.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the two. A lot of claims from both parties about who has been greater. Yet, the mutual respect is admirable.

LeBron James replies to a hilarious video featuring a Michael Jordan lookalike from ESPN anchor Cassidy Hubbarth

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!! Well we both had the night off tonight so going to have to happen another night folks. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 24, 2022

Cassidy Hubbarth posted a video that featured a fan wearing a no. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey. Incidentally, the fan bore an uncanny resemblance to the Bulls legend.

In the video, the fan can be seen sitting on what appears to be a bucket and holding a bag of basketballs. The premise is especially important here. The fan was pictured outside the Crypto.com Arena, where the Los Angeles Lakers were playing the 76ers.

LeBron was listed as questionable and ended up missing the game. He took this opportunity to reply to the tweet.

He alluded to the fact that he was out and had the night off, telling folks that they will have to wait for a little longer to see the matchup.

As fans, we do hope that someday these titans of the game come together and settle the debate once and for all.