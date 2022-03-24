“LeBron James, I’m going to dedicate $1 Million to the I Promise School!”: Drake gives LBJ a huge surprise with his announcement

Canadian sensation Drake just promised to donate $1 Million to the I Promise School started and led by LeBron James

It is no surprise that Drake and LeBron James are close friends. The Canadian rapper has been closely affiliated with LBJ since the King moved to Los Angeles from Cleveland. Recently, when the Lakers made their way to Toronto for their game against the Raptors, the King used this chance to expand his Tequilla brand Lobos 1707 to Canada, with Drake’s help.

This friendship has benefitted both Drake and LeBron. Recently, Drake announced that he’s going to be giving a Million Dollar donation to Bron’s I Promise School in Ohio.

Drake tells LeBron he’s donating $1 Million to James’ I Promise school 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xImA38igP5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2022

LeBron started the I Promise School back in 2018. It is a public elementary school that is aimed at at-risk children and offers free education. Various celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Kobe Bryant have also pitched out and helped the school.

LeBron James and his social and philanthropic causes

Coming from humble beginnings, it has always been very important for LeBron James to stand up and give back to his community. LeBron set up the LeBron James Family Foundation, through which he does most of his philanthropic work. James donates to these key charities:

After School All-Stars – The program provides reading and math help for children who need mentoring and discourages them from dropping out of school before graduating.

Muhammad Ali: A Force For Change – Lebron James donated money for the exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture exhibit honoring boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The exhibit shows two stages of Ali's life. His boxing career, and the part of his life based on social activism.

Boys and Girls Club of America – LBJ donated $2.5 million of the revenue he earned from ESPN's 'The Decision' to the Boys and Girls Club of America. The club helps give all children equal opportunities and provides after-school mentoring and activities.

Children's Defense Fund – The Children's Defense Fund started in 1973. Its purpose is to be a voice for children's rights and make sure that all children are treated equally and fairly.

ONEXONE – ONEXONE also focuses on the support of children. Their mission includes taking care of children by helping them with the 5 pillars: hunger, health, education, water, and play.

Apart from his philanthropic work, LeBron James is also a key voice for social justice. He started the “More Than A Vote” initiative to help combat voter suppression in the African-American community.

