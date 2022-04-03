Basketball

“Will miss LeBron James in the playoffs… but he just can’t close!”: Skip Bayless takes another shot at the King, questions his absence against the Nuggets tonight

"Will miss LeBron James in the playoffs... but he just can't close!": Skip Bayless takes another shot at the King, questions his absence against the Nuggets tonight
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"A Kobe Bryant Superfan's collection was akin to priceless art pieces in the Louvre": A Pawn Stars episode had Rick and Chum Lee looking at a Basketball signed by Michael Jordan, Kobe and Phil Jackson
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Will miss LeBron James in the playoffs... but he just can't close!": Skip Bayless takes another shot at the King, questions his absence against the Nuggets tonight
“Will miss LeBron James in the playoffs… but he just can’t close!”: Skip Bayless takes another shot at the King, questions his absence against the Nuggets tonight

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless questions LeBron James for his absence against the Nuggets tonight, taunts…