"Will miss LeBron James in the playoffs... but he just can't close!": Skip Bayless takes another shot at the King, questions his absence against the Nuggets tonight

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless questions LeBron James for his absence against the Nuggets tonight, taunts him for his miss against the Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets this afternoon. This is one of the Lakers’ two remaining games against MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets. With 5 games left in the regular seasons, each game matters for the Lakers, if they want to make it to the play-in tournament.

For today’s matchup, the Lakers go to battle without their leader, LeBron James. James, who had missed games earlier with an ankle injury, is out again for the same reason.

Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2022

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have stepped up today, trying their best to hold the Nuggets off. However, Skip Bayless couldn’t let LeBron’s absence go without him making a comment about the same.

Skip Bayless questions LeBron James and his ankle injury, says he can’t close

On Friday, the Lakers played the most important game for the season. They lost a close game to the Pelicans, basically deciding their cap at 10th seed. However, getting to the 10th seed would not be an easy task. With LeBron James out tonight, the Lakers are trying to hold off the Nuggets, before they regroup to face the Suns on Tuesday.

Skip Bayless decided to use LeBron’s absence to make further comments about him. He said,

LeBron James, knowing his team is going to miss even the play-in tournament, is sitting out today … to validate his ankle/knee excuse. I will miss him in the playoffs … but he just can’t close. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 3, 2022

Skip is referencing LeBron’s missed shots in the clutch, specifically the one against the Pelicans on Friday.

With the Lakers’ season a mess, I guess it’s smart that LeBron is resting and not risking a serious injury. In his path to chase Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LBJ needs to stay healthy.