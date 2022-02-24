“LeBron James has had the most incredible career under intense pressure, coming in the NBA at age 18”: Charles Barkley sings praises of the Lakers superstar for maintaining a clean image both on and off the court

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley applauds LeBron James for a stellar career and coming on top despite being under immense scrutiny.

The recent All-Star weekend held in Cleveland was a special one, with the league celebrating its 75th anniversary and honoring legends from different eras. It was a night that saw the best talents from all generations under one roof.

An extra special night for superstar LeBron James, who was not only a part of the 75th-anniversary team but also extended his All-Star winning streak as captain to 5-0. James was one of the centers of attraction, in light of his accomplishments and making a case for the NBA GOAT.

Love him or hate him, James has cemented one of the greatest legacies in NBA history. The four-time champion has been under pressure to achieve GOAT status from his high school days. However, James has lived up to all the expectations.

Recently, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley heaped praises of the eighteen-time All-Star for having an incredible career despite having all odds stacked against him.

Charles Barkley gives his flowers to LeBron James.

It won’t be wrong to say that James has had one of the most scrutinized careers in American sports history. Though the four-time Finals MVP has earned his seat on the GOAT table, he has received his share of brickbats.

During a recent episode of Inside the NBA, The Chuckster spoke about James overcoming all odds and maintaining his public image in this age of social media.

“The most incredible career under intense pressure, coming in the NBA at age 18. He’s never been arrested, he’s never embarrassed himself or his family. In today’s society, when everybody is trying to get you, especially with the Internet.”

Barkley added,

“From an 18-year-old kid to come to the NBA, be one of the 5 or 10 greatest players, has never come close to getting into trouble in today’s society, I think it’s amazing.”

Agreeing with Barkley, James deserves to receive his due. A generational talent, the 37-year old continues to play at an MVP level. The Lakers superstar will be soon surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader in scoring.

Talking about the GOAT debate between LBJ and MJ as Kenny Smith said,

“There is no greatest, there is just greatness and we don’t have to compare.”

With The Chuckster adding,

“I think people who have that debate on television, I think, they’re lazy and have no talent. That’s not a debate, they both great.”

