“Harrison Barnes invites Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, everybody to his wedding except me”: Draymond Green believes his former teammate still holds a grudge against him 

Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green reveals his former teammate Harrison Barnes still holds a grudge against him for being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2015-16 season was a bitter-sweet outing for the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and co made history when they ended the season with a 73-9 record, making them the most successful regular-season team of all time. Curry became the first-ever unanimous MVP.

However, the flawless journey of the Dubs had a sad ending to it. The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavs in the Finals, making them the first team to do so in Finals history. The Dubs wanted immediate revenge and would sign superstar Kevin Durant in the following season, making them invincible.

To sign the Slim Reaper, the Warriors had to part ways with forward Harrison Barnes. The two parties had even won a championship in 2015. However, the former North Carolina player had a disappointing run in the 2016 playoffs, followed by even worse performance in the Finals.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green, spoke about former teammate Barnes having hard feelings towards him for bringing Durant to the Bay Area and getting him traded in return.

Draymond Green opens up about his soured relations with Harrison Barnes.

Green is one of the most vocal players in the NBA today, who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. Thus the former DPOY would openly address his rift with former teammate Barnes. After playing four seasons for the team that drafted him, the Warriors traded Barnes to the Mavericks to get KD on board.

According to popular perception, Green played the role of a recruiter in acquiring Durant that forced Barnes out. However, the four-time All-Star recently confessed to having nothing to do with Barnes’ trade.

“Harrison Barnes, I think to this day don’t like me for KD coming here,” Green said. “And the reality is, I didn’t tell [Warriors GM Bob Myers] to trade you to bring KD in. … He took it very personally because of that story that came out that I cried to KD in the car. He took it very personally at me. This dude invites Steph, Klay, everybody to his wedding except me.”

“I didn’t take it personally ’cause it is what it is. … It suc*s that you got traded but you went and made your money.”

Via: The Draymond Green Show

Nonetheless, Barnes did have a disappointing run during the 2016 playoffs. The former Olympic Gold medalist averaged 9.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, shooting below 40% from the field. His stats would take a further dip in the 2016 Finals, especially during the last three games, where he shot 15.6% from the field.

Though it was sad to see Barnes depart from the Bay Area, it is obvious that no team would pass the opportunity of getting KD on the roster.