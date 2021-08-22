Basketball

“LeBron James has played more playoff games than 50% of NBA teams”: NBA fan makes astonishing observation about The King’s postseason success

"LeBron James has played more playoff games than 50% of NBA teams": NBA fan makes astonishing observation about The King's postseason success
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could never play together!": Channing Frye makes a bold prediction about the Lakers' ceiling ahead of next season
No Newer Articles
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James has played more playoff games than 50% of NBA teams": NBA fan makes astonishing observation about The King's postseason success
“LeBron James has played more playoff games than 50% of NBA teams”: NBA fan makes astonishing observation about The King’s postseason success

Lebron James has created some unbelievable records. However, this relatively unknown achievement of the King…