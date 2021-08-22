“LeBron James has played more playoff games than 50% of NBA teams”: NBA fan makes astonishing observation about The King’s postseason success

Lebron James has created some unbelievable records. However, this relatively unknown achievement of the King will completely blow your mind.

We hear a lot of players today complain about the situations they were drafted in, and the limited help from the front office. These excuses are not part of the King’s vocabulary though.

The 4-time champion was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a small-market team back in 2003. With the odds truly stacked against him, LeBron took the struggling Cavs back into the playoffs in just his third season.

Contrary to popular belief back then, the King was not done. In the very next season, he carried the same core to the NBA Finals, ending all skepticism regarding his superstardom.

LeBron has since made the playoffs every year barring when he was injured in 2019. He, in fact, made 8 straight appearances in the NBA Finals from 2011-18, a feat never seen before.

One thing can surely be implied from all the success the King has had over the years. Well, he has played a LOT of postseason games. 266 to be precise. The number has deeper connotations associated with it, however.

LeBron James has also won more playoff games than 20 other teams in the NBA.

As it turns out, half of the league is yet to breach that mark. That’s right, 15 teams in the NBA right now haven’t even competed in 266 games, let alone win them. What’s more, LeBron has a better winning percentage in the postseason than all the 30 teams. Wow.

To understand this stat, we’ve got to understand that a lot of these teams are actually located in small markets. This means they have either been financially handicapped or have not been favorable free-agent locations. Owners and front-offices are to blame for some of these situations too.

Any of those reasons don’t take away from the brilliance of the man, however. Love him or hate him, you’ve got to admire the continued success the guy has had, and why is rightfully counted amongst the greatest to ever play the game.

