“LeBron James Hasn’t Replied to Skip Bayless in 15 years for a Good Reason!”: NBA Twitter Responds as the War Between Draymond Green’s New Media and Old Media Heats Up

The folks on Twitter are at it again. This time the topic is LeBron James and how he has never given Skip Bayless even a shade of attention.

If there is anyone who has made a career living off of LeBron James, we reckon even Nike cannot hold a candle to this man. Yes, Skip Bayless has perhaps lived off of his vitriol for LeBron more than even Nike has with all of James’ success.

The sheer amount of unwarranted hate that Skip Bayless throws at LeBron is unmatched. But to his credit, LeBron has never once responded to Skip. We think there is a reason for that and so does this Twitter user.

There is a reason LeBron has never replied to Skip in 15 years. Lol. — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 28, 2022

As another user sums it up, it is beneath him. LeBron does not want media controversy, to go on a war of words, or even entertain someone like Skip.

It’s beneath lebron to reply. He’s knows it’s all hot takes, not real, can’t believe draymond, kyrie, KD, etc take it so personal — James (@James1989829) June 29, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James is the best player in the world but doesn’t want to compete”: Charles Barkley, with 0 NBA titles destroyed billionaire Lakers star in 2017

Twitter makes valid points in the New and Old Media debates and pushes LeBron James on the agenda

As Another user points out, it is a waste of energy for LeBron.

LeBron doesn’t have to respond to Skip. LeBron loves rent free in Skips head. Skip can’t go through one Undisputed show without mentioning LeBrons name. He talks NFL and still refers to LeBron Tell me I’m wrong — Tell Me I’m Wrong (@JDTsamohT) June 29, 2022

One more says, LeBron is aware of his existence, in fact, he probably even watches him. But LeBron will publically never acknowledge Skip.

He’s talked about him for sure pic.twitter.com/QTiLbYeqp9 — TOKS (@unknown_Memphis) June 29, 2022



Draymond Green has given his take and we already know he doesn’t like Skip too much.

Draymond talks about Skip Bayless attaching his name to LeBron for his career and New Media taking over pic.twitter.com/0clTmvahVy — Alex 👋 #ThankYouDeebo (@dbs408) June 27, 2022



So, there seems to be a good reason why LeBron doesn’t respond to Bayless. Will he do so in the future? We don’t think so. Will Skip mention his name in the next day or two? We are almost certain he will.

Also read: “Knowing Kyrie Irving most likely he just didn’t show up”: NBA Twitter reacts to the 2016 Cavs reunion at Kevin Love’s wedding