“LeBron James hates spending his $1 billion net worth on snacks!”: NBA Twitter roasts Lakers star for bringing his own snacks to Summer League

NBA Twitter catches Lakers superstar LeBron James in the act of saving money in his own little way, despite being a billionaire

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. And with great talent, comes great spending ability.

The Lakers superstar has a gigantic net worth of $1 Billion. And of course, given that massive figure, he has also spent large amounts of money for personal items as well.

But, what if we told you, that despite all of his money, the man is always prepared to save money as well, even if it’s nothing but a few stray dollars?

Confused? Well then, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James seen carrying a little baggie with his own snacks in Las Vegas, at NBA Summer League

LeBron James spends the big bucks every year so that he is putting just the right kind of fuel in his body every single day. Heck, the man gets more and more notoriety every season he refuses to regress.

But, it appears that no matter how much money he spends on his nutrition, he STILL won’t spend his money on those overpriced snacks you find in arenas.

Don’t believe us? Just take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Billionaire Bron brought his own snacks to summer league 🤣 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/s98rij9Ziu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022

If we’re being honest, this should serve as inspiration to everyone watching.

Despite being fans of this beautiful sport, just about everyone is prone to spending some serious money on those saucy, calorie-filled hot dogs, nachos, and some good ol’ beer.

But, if a man with a grandiosely larger wallet can go to great lengths to save his money and body, why can’t we?

…Sure. Like that’s a lesson we’re ready to learn.

