“Scotty Pippen Jr will help LeBron James more than Russell Westbrook!”: Skip Bayless cannot be serious with such an atrocious take, yet fans seem to agree with him 100 percent!

Skip Bayless has the worst take of the season – and the season has not even started yet.

Skip Bayless gets progressively senile every year – he now thinks that a kid who has not played a single NBA minute is more helpful than a man who has the most triple-doubles in the history of the game. This coming from a man, who in his heyday, averaged a whopping 1.4 ppg, on less than 20% shooting.

A man who claimed to be the second coming of Pistol Pete by wearing the number 23, could not hit a barn door with an exercise ball. Yet he has the gall to say one of the most athletic PGs of all time is less useful to LeBron James than a rookie who is on a two-way contract.

The disrespect Russell Westbrook gets is unreal. But no one is to blame for his situation, other than himself. First, he made his stat lines look so commonplace, that anything below his 3-year average, made him look like he underperformed. That’s like saying Cristiano Ronaldo only scored 1 goal instead of 3, he’s so finished.

Second, his season gone by with the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the worst in his career. Recency bias is strong with this one because people forgot how pivotal he was for dragging a sorry Wizards team to the 8th seed in the 2021 playoffs.

I’ll say it again: Scotty Pippen Jr. just knows how to play basketball – how to get to the rim and the line, how to disrupt on defense. He will help LeBron far more than Westbrook did last season. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 9, 2022

The Russel Westbrook slander has to stop

If Westbrook had done what he had done in any other uniform in the league, nobody would care. If he had done the same for the Clippers, it would only be considered a blip in form. Just because it is the Lakers, his performances are considered catastrophic. For what? For scoring 19 points, dishing out 8 assists a game?

Consider this: You’ve been a ball-dominant PG your whole life, and all of a sudden you’ve been forced to play as a catch-and-shoot guy? Your numbers are bound to take a hit. That, coupled with the fact that Frank Vogel did not understand how to use his big 3, made it worse.

Any purple and gold fanatic worth their salt would tell you that they’re excited to see what Darwin Ham can muster up. If Anthony Davis manages to stay fit this season, we might get to see 3-6-0 in full effect. 2021-22 might have been a season to forget, but this could be one to remember.

Skip Bayless cannot be taken seriously – yet his popularity never seems to dwindle

No disrespect to Scotty Jr., but come on, even the rook would have to agree that this take is BS. Just because he is the son of a Hall of Famer, the brainwashing has begun. A lifelong suck-up to Michael Jordan, there is no way Skip would let this golden egg slip away.

Rare W old man — BONNY’S BURNER 🔥 (@BlazedBronny) July 9, 2022

Disrupt on defense? Does he not know what Westbrook’s Defensive rating is? Yes, he had an unusually high rating of 113 last season, but that is still lesser than Trae Young(118) and Damian Lillard(120). He’s only 6 points off Stephen Curry (107), and this year was considered to be one of the best years for the 4-time champion.

A person in power, someone who can influence a large viewership with just one tweet should take his time to formulate his thoughts. Skip cannot be impulsive or biased, yet he’s done that his whole media life. That is the first rule they teach in Journalism – this man has a professional degree in it.

Love the veins pic.twitter.com/SEBXn2OZmH — WE DID IT 💍💍💍💍 (@CurryTakingOver) July 9, 2022



Skip Bayless? More like Skip Baseless – that is how he’s made a killing. Stop with the atrocious takes and irrelevant berating of LeBron and embrace the new media, Mr. I wake up at 2 and work out. Use the blood flow for something other than pumping iron, for example, actually tweeting something good for once?

